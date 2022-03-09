Sometimes people collect art because they like a particular medium or subject, or because it holds sentimental value. But they may not realize just how much monetary value it could hold as well. That’s where Cowley Abbott comes in. The auction house for fine art was founded in 2013 in Toronto, and Montrealer Katherine Meredith joined the team three years later and eventually expanded the company into her native city in 2020.
“Montreal is one of those older cities that has a lot of history and a lot of people who have led interesting lives,” she said of the local fine art market. “You’ll find a mix of Quebec, Canadian, and international art. It’s the type of city that has valuable, unexpected collections.”
Now people can get their art appraised for free. Cowley Abbott is currently taking valuation appointments for March 16 and 17 so anyone curious about their artwork has a chance to learn its true value. These meetings can be done virtually or in-person. All they need is a photograph of the piece, the artist’s name, the size, and the medium. Then their experts will do their due diligence.
“It’s really worth looking into, no matter what the piece is,” said Meredith. “We always get surprised. Just this week I went to someone’s apartment… it was the last piece of art to look at on my list and it was a historical painting. I couldn’t believe it was worth so much. I looked it up and the painting was valued at $15,000. It always happens.”
In 2014, a consignor inherited a piece from Canadian painter William Kurelek from her late mother, who’d received the work as a gift from the artist. He was her neighbour at the time, and it was his thanks for some homemade apple strudel and jam. Kurelek had noted on the back of the painting, “Value, $400, mixed media 1974”. Much to the consignor’s surprise, the artwork sold at auction for $41,400.
And, in a recent story that made international headlines, an Ontario individual purchased a painting for $5 at a donation centre and, after contacting Cowley Abbott, who undertook extensive research, the painting was confirmed to be a portrait by musician David Bowie entitled “DHead XLVI”. It fetched a whopping $108,120 in the June Online Auction of International Art, setting a new auction record for Bowie’s work.
The free appraisals will be done by Cowley Abbott so that they can collect the artwork on consignment, and many pieces will be included in their upcoming Spring Live Auction of Important Canadian Art in Toronto in May. “We always have our biggest auctions in May and November, so right now, we’re in the hunting phase, which is why we’re doing this event,” Meredith explained.
For more information on Cowley Abbott visit https://cowleyabbott.ca/
To book an appointment for an appraisal call 438-816-8280
