Enjoy a true Gaspesian experience with Nautika Chalets

There’s no better way to take in the Gaspé region than with the incredible waterfront cottages of Nautika Chalets. With distinct modern Scandinavian design, these cutting-edge spaces stand facing the Gaspé Bay, with unsurpassed views of the towering cliffs as well as the sprawling coastline. Well-appointed and stylish, these chalets are at the centre of some of nature’s most impressive animals and are close to major attractions too.
There are four unique chalets to choose from: the front cottages and the double front cottages (which are slightly bigger and can accommodate up to eight people), both of which have breathtaking panoramic views of the shoreline. Then there are rear and double rear cottages, and these spaces offer unsurpassed peace and ultimate relaxation.
There are five new cabins being built this year that come with spacious mezzanines as well. Striking sunrises and sunsets can be viewed from all these cabins, as can a range of whales, more than 200 seals, and 300 different types of birds (local tours can be booked to see these species up close and personally).
Stargazing is especially awe-inspiring, and at certain times of the year, the Northern Lights are even visible from this area.
All the cabins are very well stocked and supplied, alleviating the need for a lot of the planning and preparation. There are toiletries in every cabin as well as a hairdryer, and the kitchens are well-equipped with everything from spices, coffee, and tea to condiments. Each chalet comes with high-speed fibre optic internet and a comprehensive TV package with more than 4,000 channels of programming and movies, along with air conditioning, an electric interior fireplace, and an outdoor firepit surrounded by comfortable chairs. There are picnic tables at each property as well as a new barbecue.
The Nautika spaces really feel like they’re a one-of-a-kind getaway located at the end of the world, with infinite waterfront views surrounding them. “We are within close proximity to sites and attractions like Percé Rock,” said Mathieu Guimond of Nautika Chalets, speaking of the huge sheer rock formation in the Gulf of the Saint Lawrence on the tip of the Gaspé Peninsula located just 30 minutes away. “We are 15 minutes from downtown Gaspé. There is salmon fishing as well as fishing for trout, striped bass, mackerel, flounder, and capelin, and you can fish from a dock, charter a fishing boat, or rent a kayak. There is golf and a beautiful beach nearby, and a wonderful spa just 10 minutes away. We also have a playground on site with areas for different sports like soccer, volleyball, and badminton.”
There are an impressive four national parks in the area, including Forillon Park, which includes the two capes as well as the Panouille Peninsula, one of the landing places proposed by Jacques Cartier.
With so much to see and do, it should come as no surprise that the Gaspé region has been named one of the must-see 50 Canadian destinations, as chosen by National Geographic Traveler. It’s also a mecca for exceptional Quebec cuisine, especially fresh local seafood.
If you’re looking to explore the Gaspé area of Quebec and want comfortable, well-situated accommodations, choose Nautika Chalets. Visit their website en.chaletsnautikagaspesie.ca for more info or book your next vacation by calling 1-(866)-467-0801.
