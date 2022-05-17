For more than six decades, Emard Couvre-Planchers has proudly been a Quebec-based business that is family owned and has been for four generations. They acquired flooring brand Bois Franc Lavallée in 2016 and, in 2021, the newly expanded Emard Couvre-Planchers was born. Today, the brand is leading the way in flooring, staircases, and other decorative elements, and is constantly involved in a wide range of both residential and commercial projects, most of which are new construction.
Emard provides innovative solutions for homes, condos, office spaces, car dealerships, and restaurants, to name just a few. “Given our longstanding place in the industry, and because we are family-owned, we have extensive expertise and savoir-faire in our industry, plus we have built great relationships with suppliers and our clients over the years,” said Marketing Director Caroline Larrivee.
Not only do their two showrooms in Kirkland and Laval serve a wide range of customers in different key areas of the city, but they have a vast array of products to showcase along with friendly, knowledgeable staff who can guide and advise clientele. Whatever the size of the project, whether it’s residential or commercial, they offer reliable turnkey services, from initial decoration advice to after-sales service and support. For those on the commercial side, Emard Couvre-Planchers offers discounts and special benefits to entrepreneurs, samples and displays, estimates depending on project timelines, and product presentations.
They have also put in a lot of effort to enhance their e-commerce experience for clients. “Customers can now shop online and order samples, and they can also project-plan by doing things such as calculating the quantities of what they need and creating a budget,” Larrivee said.
They are continuing to upgrade these tech-savvy systems as well. “In the coming months we will have a visualizer built right into our website that allows the end-user to upload pictures of their room or space and play around with the product. Plus, you will be able to create a favourites list and add certain products to it.”
Emard Couvre-Planchers isn’t only a leader in flooring, they are leading the way in custom-made staircases and woodworking too. Given that a staircase is often the centrepiece of a space and needs to offer both form and function, they offer a huge variety of unique shapes, classic and contemporary materials, elegant details, and an endless range of shades and colours.
In addition to a substantial choice of hard flooring — linoleum, laminated, ceramic, hardwood and engineered wood, and vinyl — Emard Couvre-Planchers also sells decorative area rugs and carpet tiles in all styles, colours, and patterns. They even have expertise in wall coverings, which add a personalized touch to your décor. Their wood wall coverings are warm and timeless, while the uniqueness of reclaimed barnwood accent walls offer a great variety of options, with stylish good looks for rustic farmhouse décor and even the most modern interiors.
Emard Couvre-Planchers is very active on social media, regularly updating their Pinterest, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter accounts. For more information visit https://emardcp.com/en/
