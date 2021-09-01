Cummings Centre offers over 170 signature programs online this fall

Right about now organizations like the Cummings Centre had hoped that live programming would resume. However, with the Delta variant rearing its ugly head the organization has not lost a beat.
Program and course registration began on Aug. 23, with over 170 signature programs online via Zoom. From art and music, to travel, entertainment, politics, and dozens of ways to keep moving, the Cummings Centre has got all the bases covered.
New season highlights include lectures on Russia in Global Affairs, What Men Need to Know About Prostate Cancer, Treatments and Solutions Related to Hair Loss with Dermatologist Dr. Roni Munk, a Web-based Bridge Tournament, a workshop on Frauds and Scams hosted by CJAD’s Aaron Rand, and the Annual Gala on Nov. 3 featuring the Trio Cordes showcasing their musical talents live from the Wheel Club.
There are courses and workshops in digital photography, drawing, acrylic painting, jewellery creations, cooking, the history of the folk music revival, iPad for Beginners, Jewish Humour Through Time and much more.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit over a year and a half ago, organizations like the Cummings Centre were faced with a real challenge. After all, its headquarters on Westbury Avenue in Snowdon served as a hub of activity, as did off-site locations in St. Laurent, Chomedey, Westmount, Côte Saint-Luc, and the West Island. Serving the 50-plus community in the Greater Montreal area via a wide range of activities, the Cummings Centre quickly adjusted to the new normal and pivoted to online programming. It has been a big success. Social services and volunteer opportunities are also available.
From Aug. 30 to Sept. 3, you can participate in the Virtual Open House Free Trial Week and experience something new and choose from 20 plus free online programs — Tai Chi and Broadway Boogie to craft, music, and more. You can meet the teachers and taste a sampling of the fresh new fall lineup.
Centre President Nancy Cooperberg and Executive Director Pauline Grunberg note that the organization has been able to expand beyond its physical walls and the island of Montreal by welcoming new members, teachers, and entertainers from across the globe, as far reaching as Africa, Israel, Europe, and North America. “Whether you have mobility issues, caregiving responsibilities, travelling, or want to stay in during those cool fall nights, you can enjoy the convenience of the Cummings programs from the comfort of your home,” Cooperberg says.
If you become a member of the Centre, you gain access to over 170 virtual programs and enjoy the many benefits of membership including free and exclusive access to specific programs, unlimited access to the Virtual Learning Library with 330 videos on demand that includes travel, lectures, entertainment, exercise, and more. Right now, there is a half price special.
Registration is online and by telephone only at cummingscentre.org/registration You can call 514-343-3510 weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
