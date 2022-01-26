Cummings Centre offers a wide array of virtual programs for winter session

With a cold winter upon us and the Omicron variant rearing its ugly head, members of the Cummings Centre continue to benefit from an excellent array of online programming by using a computer, tablet, smart phone, or by dialing in from a telephone.
The Cummings Centre headquarters on Westbury Avenue in Snowdon always served as a hub of activity, as did off-site locations in St. Laurent, Chomedey, Westmount, Côte Saint-Luc, and the West Island. Serving the 50-plus community in the Greater Montreal area, the Cummings Centre quickly adjusted to the new normal and pivoted to Zoom programming soon after the pandemic began. It has been a big success. With winter registration now underway, a new moniker has surfaced: eCummings, highlighting the move online.
“Whether you are in the Sunshine State, abroad, or in the comfort of your own home, new program introductions, alongside your favourite classes and instructors, follow you wherever you go,” state Cummings Centre President Nancy Cooperberg and Executive Director Pauline Grunberg.
Members like Gundie Robertson are just elated with the selection of classes and lectures.
“I have probably taken every course there is, from improv to the singing and writing groups and wine tasting,” she said. “It is like attending a university, with so many courses available to take. The great thing is, there is no exam at the end of it.”
There is no shortage of virtual courses available once again this winter, including a slew of new and exciting offerings sure to entertain and inform. You can celebrate the exploits of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart in a three-part workshop series. And the music does not stop there as award-winning singer/songwriter Rob Lutes recounts The Stories behind the Songs. Lutes will take registrants on a four-part chronological tour through major movements in American popular music, from minstrel songs to ragtime and the blues.
The Global Affairs courses offer a wide range of interesting topics and discussions. You can examine the minds of much-maligned Criminals and Dictators, such as Bugsy Siegel and Joseph Stalin with Dr. Jack Hirschberg or Uncover a Changing Israel in a Changing World with Csaba Nikolenyi. Virtual Travel allows you to explore new cities and countries in complete safety.
There is an excellent selection of courses in the areas of fine arts, crafts and cooking, music and performing arts, continuing education, and fitness. Some interesting speakers, like health reporter Aaron Derfel, are lined up for virtual lectures. “A Cummings Centre membership is truly the best gift you could possibly give yourself,” adds Robertson.
You can now register online at
cummingscentre.org/registration or by telephone by calling 514-343-3510 weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.