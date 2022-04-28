Cummings Centre adapts a hybrid format - Now offering in-person as online programming resumes

Following two years of exclusive Zoom programming, the Cummings Centre has launched a hybrid format for its new spring and summer season. Members can register for a variety of in-person programs, including fine arts, crafts, woodshop, adapted exercise, workout studio and select lectures.
“For those of you who enjoy the convenience and variety of online programs, we have a full virtual offering too,” President Nancy Cooperberg and Executive Director Pauline Grunberg state in a message. “Be assured that your safety and well-being are our priority, and we will continue to monitor and maintain the appropriate safety measures.”
The Cummings Centre headquarters on Westbury Avenue in Snowdon has always served as a hub of activity, as have several off-site locations. Serving the 50-plus community in the Greater Montreal area, the Cummings Centre is kicking off their return to in-person programming by offering memberships for only $30 — 40 per cent off the usual annual fee — through March 31, 2023.
In addition to access to over 170 plus in-person and virtual programs, services and volunteer opportunities, members can enjoy benefits such as exclusive access to members-only programs. There is no charge to members for unlimited access to the Virtual Learning Library, with more than 300 videos on demand.
Some of the in-person highlights include stone sculpture, acrylic painting, stained glass, creating a travelogue, as well as a free French language course, personal training (also online), and adapted exercise classes with kinesiologists.
“Our cardiovascular conditioning facility and specialized training rooms are open, and the team is ready to welcome participants back,” says Supervisor Wellness/Adapted Clinic, Maria Fragapane. “Programs are designed for individuals’ post-stroke, with Parkinson’s disease, MS, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, orthopedic and other mobility issues. In addition to offering a wide range of online fitness classes, our adapted programs, online and in-person, are designed for individuals.”
Cummings Centre member Betty Reicher, who previously took a sculpture class, is looking forward to the return of some in-person programs.
“People are craving that human contact by going to the Centre and meeting friends,” she said. “For those who do not feel comfortable coming in person at this time, the online offering will also give people the opportunity to participate.”
Michael Caplan has nothing but praise for the online art classes.
“It was very, very helpful,” he said. “The classes helped me to release my creative process, express myself and explore and experiment a little bit.”
So many members have become comfortable with the online offerings and they will not be disappointed, from painting, drawing a portrait, crafts, music, writing, Hebrew courses, and fascinating lectures on subjects like The Rise and Fall of Benjamin Netanyahu; An Evening with Josh Freed; Israel-Palestine for Critical Thinkers; contemporary issues in global politics; great entertainers, from Sinatra to Streisand; the world according to noted writer Barbara Kay; as well as bridge and culinary art.
For complete information, log on to cummingscentre.org/programs or call 514-343-3510 during weekdays.
