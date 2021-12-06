Collection Équinoxe hosts a Holiday Market event to support local businesses on December 12

In a never-ending quest to find innovative ways to connect with the local community and beyond, Collection Équinoxe will hold a special Holiday Market event that features local businesses at their Équinoxe Marc Chagall property in the heart of Côte Saint-Luc on Sunday, Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“This event is going to be a lot of fun,” promised Rental Advisor Nathalie Pariente.
“We want to help and encourage our tenants’ companies and businesses as well as outside establishments.”
The Holiday Market will include a wide range of booths that will be set up for the public to visit and enjoy, selling everything from local products and services revolving around art, to gourmet and specialty foods, home accessories, and even beauty products and jewellery.
“Whether they are promoting their business, a service, or a specific product, we are doing all this as a tribute to the local entrepreneurs in our area,” she added. “We created this type of festive activity for the closely-knit Equinoxe community along with the Côte Saint-Luc community at large. And we think this event will encourage an overall sense of community sort of feel.”
If you still have gifts to purchase on your holiday to-do list — whether it’s for friends, family, teachers, coworkers, or neighbours — the Holiday Market at Équinoxe Marc Chagall will be an ideal place to do some gift-shopping and find one-of-a-kind products and services, all the while supporting locally owned business.
“We will be offering gift-wrapping of all product purchases too,” Pariente added, which really makes this the perfect one-stop shop for the holidays. “We will also have festive music that will be playing during the event, and there will be opportunities to take pictures. And, at the same time, there will be rental sales reps on-hand who will be showing off the Marc Chagall building and who can answer any questions visitors might have, or even arrange tours of the units and common areas.”
Nestled alongside a beautiful, wooded area in a highly sought-after area of Côte St-Luc, where life is slower and offers maximum peace and quiet, the Équinoxe Marc Chagall residential space is 13 floors of luxury and has more than 286 sophisticated rental condos. They have different-sized units, from charming one-bedroom spaces to roomier two-bedroom units that come with two baths, as well as exclusive penthouses. All units boast spacious high ceilings, decked-out gourmet kitchens, bright oversized windows, and cutting-edge, top-of-the-line features as well as finishes.
There is more than 15,000 square feet of common areas in the building, including a saltwater pool, a wide-open shared terrace with a barbecue, striking views, indoor parking, a high-end sports and fitness club, a private lounge with a television and billiard table, a reception room, and so much more.
The Holiday Market will take place on Sunday, Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Équinoxe Marc Chagall is located at 5885 avenue Marc Chagall. For more information, call 1-877-557-5124, visit www.collectionequinoxe.com, or email marcchagall@collectionequinoxe.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.