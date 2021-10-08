For more than 90 years, the professionals behind Carsley Whetstone have spearheaded specialized dealing in coins as well as other unique precious items such as jewellery in Montreal. Started in 1928, the company has a storied past of professionalism and expertise that has culminated in what Carsley Whetstone is today.
“A couple named Mr. and Mrs. Carsley had a shop on Ste. Catherine Street that sold all kinds of things, including coins, and coins became a bigger part of their business,” explained current owner Michael Joffre. “In the 1980s, another company, Thompson & Whetstone, who were antique dealers that also dealt with coins, bought Carsleys, bringing together two older Montreal institutions.”
In the late 1990s, Joffre started working for Carsley Whetstone after giving up his career as a stockbroker.
“I had always been a very serious coin collector and would spend a lot of my disposable income on coins, so I bought part of the company and, in 2005, I bought out everyone else,” he said, adding, “I gave up my career to do what I love.”
Not only does history and know-how back this historic company, but so does Joffre’s enthusiasm for what he does.
“I do it because it’s my passion. You’ll meet passionate people who really love coins when you come here,” he said. “Almost all the people who have worked here have been here for a long time. There isn’t a huge turnover.”
Because of that, they have earned a reputation for providing excellent customer service. “We’re very personable and go through things together. You will find that this is an old-fashioned-service kind of place where we get to really know our customers,” Joffre said. “Most of our customers come to us for years. There are families who have accumulated stuff, and their children come too, so we have a lot of long-term customers.”
They pride themselves on specializing in rare coins and paper money, but they also buy gold jewellery, and deal in historical and military medals. One of the founders was a world expert on silver hallmarks and has published many books on the subject. Carsley Whetstone are also experts in silver objects. Sixteen years ago, they also started dealing in modern collectibles such as rare comic books as well as trading cards.
“We also deal with large institutions who come to us because we’re credible and have the expertise,” said Joffre.
Although they were separate entities when they started, the companies behind Carsley Whetstone have always been very centrally located, and they remain so today.
“We are on the corner of Ste. Catherine Street and Peel and have been in the same building for 30 years,” Joffre explained. “We have had various locations over 93 years but both companies have always been on Ste. Catherine. We really are a traditional Montreal company.”
Carsley Whetstone is located at 1117 Ste. Catherine West, Suite 700. They can be reached by phone at 514-289-9761 or 514-843-3365, or on the web at www.carsleys.com
