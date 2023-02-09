Camp Lumi: A new well-rounded camp in the heart of NDG

For those seeking an all-encompassing summer camp that is centrally located, look no further than Camp Lumi, a new bilingual summer camp offering a well-rounded program for children ages 4-14 at Lower Canada College’s world-class facilities in NDG. “Campers will participate in arts, sciences, and lots of physical activities.These are the three pillars of our summer camp,” explained owner and camp director Amanda Cohen. “Instruction will be given for part of the day in English and the other part of the day in French. All the activities will take advantage of the amazing facilities on LCC’s campus, including their athletic fields, gyms, design and innovation centre, and the visual and fine arts facilities.” There are even kindergarten-specific areas the youngest campers.
With the focus on playing and having fun, Camp Lumi will create unique opportunities for campers to learn about the world around them, all the while supporting them in a warm, welcoming environment. Children will take part in sports, science, and arts programming that include (but aren’t limited to) team athletics, cooking, “tinker” time, water play in their ‘soak city’ installation, and so much more. Programming has been designed based on age to help each camper improve their specific skill sets. For example, older campers ages 12-14 are a part of their “leaders in training” cohort, where peer relationships and a sense of belonging become increasingly important. Cohen, who is a mom herself, decided to move home to Montreal to raise her family and open Camp Lumi. After graduating from the Recreation Management program at Dalhousie University, she worked for the 2010 Vancouver Olympic and Paralympic Games and the 2015 Pan Am and Parapan Am Games. She then spent a few years working in healthcare at the MUHC while completing her Masters Degree in Human Systems Intervention at Concordia University. Most recently she worked in the Athletics and Recreation Department at Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University).
REGISTRATION NOW ON! FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT: camp-lumi.com
