Brasserie Manoir continues its holiday menu tradition with special pickup options

For 47 years the Brasserie Manoir (www.brasseriemanoir.com) located in Pointe-Claire has been serving our ever so popular home cooked meals during the holiday season. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, owner Peter Sergakis and executive chef Chantal Sauvé are keeping that tradition in place, adding their St. Jacques Street location in NDG (the former Serre Picasso Restaurant) to the mix with a special take-out format.
Through January 2, you can make a pickup order between 4 and 10 p.m., seven nights a week by calling 514-695-2071 (Pointe-Claire) or 514-489-6356 (NDG). You can also order anything else off the elaborate Brasserie Manoir menu.
“For these holiday meals, we are insisting upon pickup only for a number of reasons,” explains Sergakis. “When people come to pick up the order themselves, the food will remain warmer and it will get to their home quicker.”
Sergakis said that when the pandemic first hit last spring, the Manoir restaurants remained closed. They successfully reopened for dine-in service with all safety protocols in place and then successfully moved to take-out and delivery when the government ordered dining rooms shut. In recent weeks, Sergakis began fielding endless requests from regular clients for the holiday menu.
The offerings come in different servings. The Holiday Plate* ($22) contains roast turkey, meat pie, meat balls in gravy, home-made stuffing, buttery mashed potatoes, nantais carrots, home-made gravy and cranberry sauce.
The Roast Turkey Plate* ($17) consists of roast turkey (white and dark meat), served with all the trimmings.
The Family-Buffet Style Roasted Turkey Dinner* ($16 per person) is for four people or more and includes roast turkey (white and dark meat), served with home-made stuffing, buttery mashed potatoes, nantais carrots, home-made gravy and cranberry sauce.
Then there is the Whole Young Turkey with all the Trimmings* ($150), which will feed 10 to 12 people. A 4 kg young turkey seasoned and roasted to perfection (white and dark meat), served with home-made stuffing, buttery mashed potatoes, nantais carrots, home-made gravy and cranberry sauce. You must place this order 48 hours in advance.
Brasserie Manoir is known for its outstanding roast beef, aged 45 days and roasted for 12 hours. The Prime Rib Roast Beef au Jus Plate ($29) features prime rib cooked medium rare, served with buttery mashed potatoes, nantais carrots and home-made sauce.
The 1 kg Whole Prime Rib Roast Beef au Jus* ($99) consists of prime rib cooked medium rare, served with buttery mashed potatoes, nantais carrots and home-made sauce and is perfect for four people.
Finally there are the sumptuous Pig’s Knuckle ($17) and Braised Lamb Shank* ($36). The slow braised pig’s knuckle is served with buttery mashed potatoes, nantais carrots, sauerkraut and home-made gravy and is good for four people or more. The lamb comes with grilled vegetables, mashed potatoes, red wine and Porto sauce.
For dessert, you can order a Christmas chocolate log* for $45 or $6 a piece. Any orders of $50 or more must be paid for in advance.
“It is time consuming and costly for people to prepare these meals on their own,” says Sergakis. The fact that Mr. Sergakis produces organic products on his farm combined with the Executive Chef’s traditional recipes make these meals a “must have”.
The Manoir Pointe-Claire is located at 600 Boul. St-Jean. Call 514-695-2071. The Manoir NDG is located at 6810 Saint-Jacques O. Call 514-489-6356. www.brasseriemanoir.com
