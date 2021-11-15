Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Overcast with rain showers at times. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -1°C. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.