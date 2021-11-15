While occupancy for the first of two eight-storey buildings that will make up Baldwin Condos & Penthouses — one of Dollard-des-Ormeaux’s newest developments — won’t begin until the fall of 2022, over 50 per cent of these initial 97 units have already been sold at pre-construction prices.
“We have already seen a nice mix in terms of the demographic of buyers,” said Leo Ferraro, director of marketing and sales for developer Métrocite. “We have everyone from empty nesters looking to downsize and find spacious units, to baby boomers making their first purchase of a property.”
Cristy Rickard and her husband, Charles Hynes-Guery, not only purchased a double unit, but they have already referred three new clients on their own.
“We wanted to stay in a condo but have more space for our two young children,” she explained. “Combining two units at 3,000-plus square feet on one floor is a dream come true. The location is great, and the building is prestigious. The houses in the surrounding area needed renovations and were priced too high in our opinion. We are getting more value for our dollar here. On the West Island, when my husband and I were looking, we noticed that the price point is the best by a lot.”
Baldwin Condos & Penthouses will boast contemporary and spacious one- to three-bedroom units, ranging from 778 to 2,116 square feet. All condos and penthouses will have their own balcony or terrace. This modern and intimate residential project, located on St. Jean Blvd. in the heart of Dollard-des-Ormeaux, is just five minutes from the future REM station and 15 minutes from the Montréal-Trudeau International Airport. It is close to the Fairview Pointe-Claire shopping centre, many restaurants, services and amenities, Highway 40, and the Pierrefonds-Roxboro station. “This also represents an excellent spot for people who wish to commute to downtown,” said Ferraro.
The building’s architecture will stand out for its modern and bold design. Black and white play in duality, like piano keys. The ambience will evoke a classic melody, bringing simplicity and elegance to the fore. By day and night, the space will be luminous and cozy. All units will have a contemporary design, a Wi-Fi connection and optional home automation systems. Plans call for a welcoming ambiance, with soft background music being played in the lobbies and corridors. Phase 2 will be ready in late 2023 or early 2024.
Métrocité is an experienced real estate promoter and developer led by Pietro Rinollini, a seasoned entrepreneur who has worked in construction for over 40 years. The family business is now managed by his two sons, Paolo, and Renato. The Métrocité Group has more than 1,000 units built, all of which guarantee irreproachable satisfaction from a diverse clientele.
Other Métrocité projects include Domaine Chartier in Saint-Léonard, Condos and Townhouses Val-des-Brises, Townhouses Nouveau Chomedey, and Terrasses and Square Jean-Béraud in Laval.
Prices for Baldwin Condos & Penthouses start from $440,000, plus taxes. There will be two elevators per building, private indoor and outdoor guest parking, a heated garage entrance ramp, and a dedicated package delivery area. The rooftops of both buildings will feature lovely, appointed terraces with swim spas. Other pluses will include a multifunctional room, an outdoor park for kids and private workspaces.
Mr. Ferraro lists a host of other attractive features: central air-conditioning system for every condo; indoor gym; outdoor training space and equipment; charging stations for electric vehicles; storage spaces for bicycles; a smart locker system for convenient package delivery options; security cameras in all common areas; door intercom and access control system; and private storage spaces in the basement for each unit.
“After walking through the showroom for the first time we were sold on Baldwin,” said Rickard. “The plan put forth is amazing. The sales director, Bernard McHugh, was straightforward, always available, and very helpful. Our design is customized. Our pantry will be enlarged along with the countertop, and we added 25 plus additional pod lights in the living space.”
The sales office is located at 4230 St. Jean Blvd., suite 105, in DDO, just 300 yards from where construction is underway near Shakespeare St. Open Monday to Thursday from 1 to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m. For more information, call 514-700-2461 or visit www.CondosBaldwin.ca where you can fill out a form to receive exclusive information and a sales representative will contact you.
