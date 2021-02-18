Appointment of Mathieu Spinelli as Executive Vice-President

Pierre Spinelli, President of the Spinelli dealership group, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Mathieu Spinelli, Vice-President, to the position of Executive Vice-President. At the service of the company for more than 20 years, representing the 4th generation of the family business, Mathieu Spinelli will ensure the governance of the company as the Board of Directors Main Officer, in addition to ensuring service excellence and maintaining the culture of the company, which will celebrate its 100th anniversary next year.
Mathieu Spinelli, bachelor’s in international relations (B. ès Art, B.A.) & administration (B.A.A.), has made his way through all the levels of the company and is imbued with the reality of operations. Performance and operational efficiency, boosting growth are entrusted to him as part of his new functions, while Pierre Spinelli will focus on the group’s growth, development and acquisition strategy within the framework of his functions as President.
Breathing by the culture of the family business, Mathieu also has extensive experience in corporate and philanthropic circles. His appointment inspires renewed efforts to ensure that the company remains one of the most respected brands in the automotive industry, even beyond its own territory.
ABOUT SPINELLI
Founded in 1922 by Giuseppe Spinelli, the Lachine company has become a pioneer in the automotive industry and one of the most dynamic players in its category. Spinelli sells vehicles of the Kia, Lexus, Toyota, Honda, Mazda, Nissan and Infiniti brands. In 2013, the HR consulting firm AON Hewitt ranked the Spinelli dealership group among the best employers in Canada.
Today, more than 600 professionals make up the company’s sales, customer service, after-sales service and operations departments. A fourth-generation family business, Spinelli has consistently built on excellence in customer service and vehicle maintenance, which built its reputation and track record from day one.
For more details on Spinelli, please visit spinelli.com.
