For almost a decade, Alexandra Esthétique has been providing its clients with a wide range of spa services and products in a traditional, high-end spa setting. Opening in 2013, they provide individualized treatments one person at a time in order to allow them to give the specific attention their clients deserve.
Alexandra Esthétique services include everything you would find at a sophisticated, world-class spa, from a wide selection of facials — there are more than 10 different types to choose from — some of which are targeted to tackle varying skin problems, to waxing (eyebrows, legs, bikini, back, chest, lips, and more) and microdermabrasion. They also offer full leg exfoliation as well as luxurious nail services such as manicures, pedicures, nail polishing, and shellacs.
This luxurious spa is located in the heart of Montreal-West on Westminster Ave. North, and all of their services are by appointment only. They do not accept any walk-ins.
What really resonates at Alexandra Esthétique is the passion owner Alexandra Aprodu exudes. “I love doing what I do, especially when it comes to facials,” she said. “I just love to see the changes that happen with my client’s skin. It’s why I love what I do so much.”
Remaining clean and hypoallergenic is of the utmost importance to Aprodu, and they have put very specific safety measures into place to ensure that their spa environment and the equipment used are always extremely safe and sanitary. This helps put clients at ease and instills trust as well as loyalty with their regular patrons.
“All the instruments that I use are sterilized between every use, just as thoroughly as they would be in a medical clinic,” she explained. “Even the nail buffers and files we use for manicures and pedicures are one-time use. And then, at the end of the treatment, I always give them to the client to take home with them.”
Not only can their clients benefit from the exclusive products that are used for their myriad of services, but they can also purchase these items at the spa itself and continue the ultimate pampering at home. Imported from France, these products are only available at Alexandra Esthétique. “These are professional products that have been on the market since the mid-1960s, so they have been on the market forever, and they won’t find anywhere else,” Aprodu said.
Alexandra Esthétique is located at 16 Westminster Ave. North, Suite #205. For more information or to book an appointment, email alexandra_spa@yahoo.ca or call 514-910-2125.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.