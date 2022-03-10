Special moments in life are such small snippets in time, and an experienced professional photographer can help capture them so they can be treasured forever.
Adorro Photo in Roxboro is owned by Jessica Wolfe, an internationally experienced photographer who has snapped pictures of hundreds of families from around the world, and who recently launched her own private studio at the beginning of the year. “I opened the studio to mainly focus on local families, so I specialize in maternity, newborn, families, and first birthday shoots,” she explained.
To make little one’s birthday sessions all the more special, Adorro Photo collaborates with a local cake maker who designs specialty “smash cakes” for adorable — and delightfully messy — one-of-a-kind shots. “Days go by so quickly, and it’s nice to capture those moments. My own kids are 3 and 6 but I barely remember those beginning stages. Photos help you remember, and I get to see people during their best moments. It’s also a super rewarding job. Sometimes I even photograph generations of families who don’t necessarily get to see each other much, so it’s nice to get everyone together.”
Wolfe’s studio is always ready for an unforgettable photo shoot. She has a wide range of backdrops and props depending on her client’s requests (although she personally likes to use minimal extras, so her subject’s personalities shine through), and she prefers to shoot using only natural light. “It’s much more flattering,” she explained. “It helps me to really capture the emotions of what’s going on and to truly see people’s expressions.”
Wolfe can provide digital images and even develop the photos into canvases or artwork that can be displayed at home or in an office. Her studio may be located in Roxboro, but she serves the entire West Island and beyond.
Wolfe has always had a keen interest in photography, and it started at the tender age of 3. “I would take pictures of my toys and their tea parties,” she said.
After studying professional photography at Dawson College, graduating in 2005, Wolfe moved to Australia where she lived for six years and worked for a myriad of photography studios. “I literally photographed hundreds of families while living there, and then I came back here, started a family, and opened my studio in January,” she explained.
Wolfe loves what she does, and it shines through in her intimate, memorable shots, whether it’s the tiny details of an infant’s face and the adorable faces babies make, or the loving expressions shared amongst family members. Let Adorro Photo capture those fleeting moments so you can cherish them for a lifetime.
For more information on Adorro Photo, visit their website at adorrophoto.com or call 514-621-8083.
