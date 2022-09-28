Debt affects a lot of individuals as well as companies. More than half of Canadians are in debt, and the average household can owe up to tens of thousands of dollars. And with the rising costs of living, having a financial plan is more important than ever. Being in debt can be extremely stressful and it can seem difficult to find a solution. That’s where a reliable, experienced company like Devletian & Associés comes in. These debt solution experts will work hard to help you turn your monetary situation around and get you back into financial good health.
Devletian & Associés works with both commercial clients as well as consumers. Their associates can help you or your company identify the problems, evaluate the risks, and recognize opportunities with the goal of implementing a strategy that can help you recover from financial difficulties.
The company is a federally Licensed Insolvency Trustee, licensed by the Superintendent of Bankruptcy in Canada, and their team has a combined 50 years of experience in finding debt solutions. “On the commercial side people are really struggling, and there are opportunities to structure loans besides bankruptcy where we can help to reshuffle their situation,” says President Jerry Devletian. “And on the consumer side, bankruptcy is not your only option. We can help you find other solutions that will allow you to settle any and all debts in just one payment without paying interest. This is a very flexible program that enables people to re-establish themselves financially much faster. Even if you own your own home, you can apply for this program.”
At the beginning of 2022, interest rates started to go up. This, Devletian says, is an important time to try and get your finances in order before you become deeper entrenched in any more debt. “With the rise in interest rates, maybe it’s time to think about your personal budget. You want to try and not get caught up in not making payments,” Devletian explains. “We can help you to assess your personal financial situation with a completely free consultation. That way, we can go through your bills, debts, and other assets, and come up with a diagnostic of your financial situation. We want people to know that if they are feeling stressed, we can help them find a solution.”
There are certain warning signs that may indicate you are in financial trouble, such as:
• Receiving frequent calls or letters from creditors or collection agencies
• Having no savings
• Spending all your money before payday
• Stalling one creditor to pay another
• Buying things impulsively
• Using your credit cards or other loans to pay for everyday expenses
• Failing to budget or make a financial plan
• Having your consolidation loan applications rejected
• Having trouble making the minimum payments on your credit cards
• Not knowing what your real monthly expenses are
“If you find yourself in any of the above situations, it is time to revaluate your financial goals and commit yourself to your budget plan once again,” says Devletian. “Breaking those habits that led you to insolvency may be hard. You will have to work to end the cycle of poor money management.”
There are seven Devletian & Associés locations across Montreal to serve you, including one in Laval and another on the South Shore. If you are wondering if you need debt assistance, visit their website and take their comprehensive self-assessment debt quiz.
To get a free consultation or to speak to a financial advisor from Devletian & Associés, call 514-777-8888, or visit www.devletiansyndic.ca
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.