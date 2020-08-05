Adaptative clothing makes caring for aging loved ones easier

One of the most difficult things about watching our loved ones getting older is seeing how the simpler things became a huge challenge. This is particularly true of getting dressed – for seniors with limited mobility, or those suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s, getting in and out of clothes is quite a struggle. This is also true of those who are recovering from some sort of injury.
Adaptative clothing became the solution. They were created with easier openings and closures, and helped to streamline the process of changing one’s clothes. Marisa Sabatino and her three friends decided to start Ovidis, a company with adaptive clothing that is easy-to-use but is also fashionable too. “We started the line three years ago because our moms were at the stage where they needed adaptive clothing and we couldn’t find anything that suited their tastes or resembled anything close to what our moms used to wear,” she explained. “What was available was outdated and not at all considered fashionable. Our moms always dressed beautifully and were all made up, and we just couldn’t see ourselves buying this for our moms, let alone for ourselves. I mean, we’re in our 50s and 60s, and there’s no way we’re wearing that! Just because someone has to wear adaptive clothing, it doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice style. You can still have pride and dignity, and like what you see in the mirror.”
Ovidis normally sells clothing to people who are living in long-term care facilities, or anybody who has a problem with mobility (people in wheelchairs or those with injuries from an accident). Their items open completely and are easy to slip on and off. “As we get older there are more limitations, and it’s hard to reach and turn with sleeves,” Sabatino explained. “It’s also recommended for people with Alzheimer’s and dementia – when you’re touching them, it’s like you’re invading their privacy and they don’t understand why you’re pushing their arms through the sleeve holes, but our clothing is very easy, and it’s on in an instant.”
Unfortunately, with COVID19, aging seniors were the ones who suffered the most. “Our clientele was really affected by the pandemic,” Sabatino said. “If more people are inclined to keep their aging loved ones at home, adaptative clothing is even more advantageous. Dressing can be really hard when people have a lessened range of motion, and that’s where the clothing is a huge help. And, in the end, you see the smiles on their face when they see themselves in our clothing, it’s really nice.”
