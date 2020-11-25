I am writing to express my outrage at the treatment that Snowdon city councillor Marvin Rotrand recently experienced at the hands of fellow councillor Cathy Wong at a recent city council meeting.
In response to Mr. Rotrand's putting forward a motion to increase diversity among elected officials at city hall (which has very few councillors who are members of visible minorities), Wong suggested Rotrand is somehow not contributing to diversity at City Hall by virtue of the fact he is now in his 10th mandate. She accused him of 'clinging' to his position.
No councillor at City Hall has done more than Mr. Rotrand to advance the causes of cultural communities at City Hall, and he enjoys wide respect as an elected official. He is also a minority, linguistically, religiously, and a senior. For Wong to make these derogatory and ageist remarks is deeply hypocritical, especially considering she is Projet Montreal's diversity spokesperson.
Wong has spent recent days contorting herself to justify her remarks as being well-intentioned, but there can be no doubt to anyone who has watched the video of her sarcastic and well-rehearsed speech that was not the case.
Mr. Rotrand has been elected time after time due to his hard work and dedication to his borough, and deserves respect.
In insulting him in this manner, Ms. Wong has demonstrated appalling disrespect, not only for Mr. Rotrand, but for the office she holds.
Diane Gervais
