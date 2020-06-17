We’ve heard many new expressions since measures to curtail the COVID-19 pandemic became pervasive in March. They ring familiar: “the new normal”; “flattening the curve”; and “waiting for a vaccine”. Some people speak about “things never being the same again”. In a statement made to reporters in April, the Prime Minister stated that, "If we want life to get back to the way it was exactly before, it won't." With such sentiments, one can’t help but feel that life that makes living worthwhile will never resume.
We have encountered epidemics before and have re-emerged with resilience. The Spanish influenza of 1918-1920 claimed 50,000 Canadian lives at a time when our population was less than a quarter of what it is now. The world lost 20 -100 million with a population a quarter of what in now is. Canada was also on the heels of a deadly war where it had 235,000 casualties out of 424,000 mobilized forces. Comparatively, at writing, Canada, in the current epidemic has lost 8,000 and the world 410,000. After 1920, Canada quickly rebounded by accomplishing such feats as the invention of insulin, gaining greater autonomy from Britain. Canada transformed quickly into an urban industrialized society. In the post-war decade, production increased six-fold. Canada became the greatest producer of pulp and paper in the world.
Our nation faced the Hong Kong virus in 1968-69. The death toll in Canada and the US was 110,000. The world’s death toll was between 1-4 million, with a global population about half of what it is now. Unlike the present pandemic, the 1968 one also affected children, including the writer. In his editorial, “Act on the New Facts”, published in The Suburban on May 27, Beryl Wajsman spoke of the cultural and scientific efflorescence that followed the '68-'69 pandemic. This included Apollo 11 and Woodstock.
Fixating on expressions such as “the new normal” and “things never being the same again”, will prompt us to ponder whether we have it within ourselves to see beyond COVID. How is this pandemic different from the others? Perhaps our very blessings could explain our myopic outlook. Very few of the baby-boom generation and its successors have had to endure global adversity. Thankfully, we haven’t had to live through wars, seemingly irreparable economic turmoil or pestilence. Things of the magnitude of a pandemic and its social repercussions aren’t supposed to happen to us. Previous generations had no alternative other than “forging ahead.
The post-war generations have been lulled into the comforting belief that every problem is fixable. “Once we find a vaccine”, it will all be better, we hear. However, not every global problem is easily reparable. We have been trying to develop an HIV vaccine for over three decades without success. Wishing for a vaccine does not bring one by fiat. Edward Jenner developed an inoculation for smallpox in 1796. The maladie, however, was not eradicated until 1977. The world still lacks a totally effective vaccination for BCG ( a weakened form of the agent responsible for tuberculosis). Dengue and a host of other pervasive diseases have no vaccine in sight. Malaria continues to claim 100,000’s of lives per year. Only now, are pilot tests being conducted on a vaccine in Sub-Saharan Africa.
There may or may not be an imminent vaccine for Covid-19. Hopefully, there will be. Given the complexity of global inoculation, it could take some time before it is even close to eradication. In the meantime, there are still manifold tangible things that can be done to improve preventative conditions for those who are particularly vulnerable to infection. To do these things, though, we will need to see beyond this pandemic.
To see beyond, we’ll have to be brave enough to accept that there may not be a “quick fix”. Given that epidemics have always been with us, we might also have to realize that there is much to done in our societies to build conditions that will make many people less susceptible to whatever maladies may lay ahead. Unlike our ancestors, we will have the luxury of taking this on without the overlay of world war and economic destitution. Beyond that, despite our inability to make a vaccine as quickly as we wish, we have the advantage of the collective insight of decades of accumulated medical and scientific insight.
Jeff Itcush (Snowdon, Montreal)
High School Teacher and former President of the Federation of Teachers of Jewish Schools
