Today is Yom Hashoah.Holocaust Remembrance Day. We remember the 6 Million.Not all of the victims of the Nazis were Jews. But all Jews were victims.A society's courage and intellectual honesty is measured by its resolve to remember that reality. And that this reality is not subject to moral relativism or political expediency. It is the litmus test of civility and civilization. The world has written many cheques on its bank of moral credit to the Jewish people. They have all come back NSF.
featured
Yom HaShoah: A personal reflection
Beryl Wajsman
