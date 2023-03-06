Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early followed by periods of snow showers late. Low 22F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by periods of snow showers late. Low 22F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%.