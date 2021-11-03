This was the most local municipal election campaign in recent memory. The Montreal mayoral candidates discussed housing, crime, construction, transport, homelessness, covering the Decarie Expressway, extending Cavendish, etc. Character aside, Plante and Coderre were not radically different on these issues, there are variances in tactics, priorities, and spending, but only Balarama Holness had the nerve to call Montreal a bilingual city and ask for city-state status. Holness cannot win and is sapping votes from Coderre, which is unhelpful if we want to have a mayor with a reputation that goes beyond Quebec’s borders. There was no discussion of Montreal’s place in the world beyond what the politicians always say — that this is a wonderful place to live, though it is no longer acceptable to call it multilingual and multicultural, except when promoting it abroad.
Has Plante promoted Montreal overseas to attract new investment? If she did, who noticed? In December 2018, she gave a speech in English welcoming three U.K.-based AI companies to Montreal and was panned for it and apologized. Would Coderre have stooped to apologize for welcoming new investors in their own language? I think not. Coderre is a political student of Jean Chretien, and Chretien would not have excused himself for welcoming people using the other official language in Canada, especially when they are creating jobs in a critical sector for the city’s economic future. La Mairesse has little or no profile internationally, while Coderre was a federal minister for more than a decade and through intelligence and force of character made a name for himself in the capitals of the world. Coderre had clout and credibility that takes years to develop and applied them to cultivate contacts that inflated the reputation of the office he occupied and the government he represented.
As mayor, Coderre embodied Montreal. He understood that raising our city’s profile would ultimately bring it growth and economic vitality. Plante sought to change the city internally and make it more livable, but she strangled downtown, hobbled mobility for anything beyond a bicycle and annoyed the business class who started to invest more outside the city’s limits as a result. Four years later, not much has changed. Regardless of her good intentions we have certainly withdrawn on the world stage. And new foreign investment is certainly not flocking here.
Coderre made mistakes, he over-reached on occasion and tried to make the Formula-E race into a success by giving away tickets for an event the Montrealers were simply not ready to embrace. At least he dared to try new things and had vision for a Montreal that would stand on par with the most vibrant cities in the world, not the biggest, but the ones that offer economic and social diversity, vibrancy, and relevance. Plante focused inward and COVID or no COVID, did not make this a more pleasant place to live.
We need a mayor with access. We replaced Coderre, who could get his calls answered across the globe, with Plante, who gets put on hold when she calls Quebec City. It’s time to correct the error.
