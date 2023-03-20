When central banks started raising interest rates to curb inflation, the assumption was that consumer spending, representing 2/3 of Western economies’ GDP, would be reduced and inflation would fall during a mild recession. Consumer demand and employment growth has remained strong through the rapid rate increases, largely because of historically high individual savings rates and government transfers to individuals sustaining their spending. What broke instead? US bank balance sheets. Regional banks like the Silicon Valley Bank, or SVB, which focused on tech startups, had invested their funds in long term US Treasury notes which declined in value as interest rates rose. These assets do not have to be revalued to market prices as long as the banks are not forced to sell – but the tech startups needed their funds, and SVB, and to a lesser extent, First Republic Bank, sold those assets at a loss to meet their liquidity requirements. When this news became public, companies and individuals ran to withdraw funds from these banks, resulting in an old-fashioned bank run like we saw in the 1930s. The Federal Deposit Insurance Company (FDIC) had to step in seize control of SVB’s assets, and has since put the bank into receivership since there was no buyer. First Republic got an emergency liquidity injection of $30 billion, not enough to solve the problem permanently, but enough to sustain the bank until a buyer can be found. To avoid broader contagion, the federal Reserve is allowing banks to exchange their assets for cash at par value with no devaluation to meet their immediate needs.
In Europe, the Credit Suisse situation is different than the US banks that focused on venture-capital financed start-ups. CS had been mismanaged for years, and there were concerns over its accounting practices that had reduced its share price to the $3 USD level before the recent problems in the US re-focused attention on its woes. In the end, the Swiss central bank extended an emergency line of credit and subsequently arranged for the Union Bank of Switzerland (UBS) to take over CS for only 3 billion SFR, only 40% of its market value as of the previous Friday. The French Finance Minister, Bruno Le Maire, told everyone on Wednesday to “calm down” implying that European banks where not exposed to the American banking crisis – this, of course, was before a rescue was arranged for CS. This is likely not over, not in the US, and not for Europe.
The major Canadian banks do not have exposure to the liquidity issues faced by the US regional banks, and our smaller local institutions, notably credit unions like the Caisse Desjardins, do not have their investments in asset classes that faced sudden devaluations like long-term US Treasuries. The risk for Canadian companies is that the US experience is going to reduce the appetite for risky investments in active companies in general, specifically in start-ups like those financed by SVB and First Republic. The major Canadian banks were already notoriously risk averse, which is why we have federal entities like the BDC (Business Development Bank of Canada), EDC (Export Development Corporation) and the CCC (Canadian Commercial Corporation) which finance companies and export initiatives that the private banks will not.
There will be a chill in small business lending for conventional finance like lines of credit and asset-based lending, and also a reduction in the valuations that financial entities are prepared to assign to new ventures, which will limit the amount of cash they will get up front and for subsequent rounds of financing. As a small economy, Canada relies on its entrepreneurs to fuel economic growth, and the reduction in financing for start-ups and small business by private institutions is an innocent-bystander casualty of the US regional banking crisis.
The US Federal Reserve was so focused on consumer bahaviour and the froth in the housing market that it ignored the effect of rising interest rates on bank balance sheets. The Fed was supposed to raise interest rates until the consumer broke – instead, the Fed broke the banks. Several other US regional banks came to the Fed for an asset exchange for cash, but the confidentiality policies prevent the public from knowing which transacted with the Fed, and for how much money. This policy is designed to protect those banks from a loss of confidence, which otherwise would precipitate a further run by their depositors. The government institutions are making it up as they go along, much as the did during the last financial crisis of 2008-9 precipitated by falling real estate values. This crisis is more contained and was triggered by different issues, but it still represents unpredictable volatility and broader contagion, and the punishment of the innocent remains is a possibility. Canada will be affected by sentiment, not by direct financial impact. This is not over – there are more financial upsets to come in the world’s banking system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.