I have been a Liberal most of my life and served on the D’Arcy McGee Liberal Board since 2014, but as an educator and former politician, I believe in learning and making an informed decision.
First the Quebec Liberals had a dismal performance on Bill 96, then former senior Liberals admonished the Anglos in a June 7th Gazette Op Ed, and finally I find out from the media that a Liberal source leaked the name of the new D’Arcy McGee candidate before the board was informed. I realized the party does not take our opinions into account, does not have our back and I remember what happened during the Merger/Demerger debates of the 2000s and that we cannot trust them, so I resigned.
I actually got into politics during the Merger/Demerger period. In April 2003, Charest’s Liberals were elected on a promise to allow referendums on undoing the merger of municipalities put in place by the PQ. They did have the referendum on June 20th, 2004, but for there was a catch, 35% of registered voters needed to vote to demerge. In comparison, the Charest Liberals barely got 32% of the vote in the election. They would not have even been elected as per their requirements. Some boroughs obtained a simple majority to separate but remained part of Montreal because they did not meet the required turnout.
I refamiliarized myself with the five parties represented in the National Assembly. I read the platform and values of the “gaining traction in the polls” Quebec Conservative Party, led by Eric Duhaime with interest. What I like the most about it is the free votes which means that Conservative MNAs are supposed to vote the way their electorate wants not how their party demands, serving the people who voted them in. I also looked at their position on Bill 96, they oppose it and the lone MNA for the Conservative Party of Quebec, Claire Samson, also voted against the bill.
I invite all my fellow voters to investigate and make an informed decision. We need to find a credible alternative who can represent us without fear of isolation and with the goal of cooperation and communication in Quebec City. I implore you to educate yourself and make sure to get out and vote for the candidate and party who you believe will stand up for your values.
