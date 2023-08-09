Let me start by saying that cabinet shuffles are a normal event in leading a government. Priorities change for ministries that require a different leader at the top, underperformers must be replaced just like in a normal workplace, and others simply want to move on. The next election is more than two years away, so it would be premature to call this an “election cabinet” since there is time to make additional changes in key portfolios if necessary – but it does make for a helpful refresh to remove ministers who were simply exhausted or overwhelmed by their portfolios, like Omar Alghabra at Transport and Marco Mendicino at Public Safety.
It is more important to note that many key ministers on Trudeau’s front bench remain in place. Able performers like Mary Ng at Export and International Trade and François-Philippe Champagne at Innovation, Science and Industry both deserved to keep their current jobs. Melanie Joly has outperformed at Foreign Affairs and understands that the PM is the leader when it comes to international messaging and diplomacy, so she has not overstepped her authority. Chrystia Freeland at Finance continues, but Trudeau probably wishes that she had taken an international posting or some other high-profile job. Her departure would have allowed him to put Ontario’s former finance minister, Charles Sousa, into the role – he was elected to Parliament last December in a by-election. Moving Freeland would have demonstrated non-confidence in his own economic plan, since she and Trudeau were the architects of the massive hike in federal spending characterized as “investment” in Canada’s green future. Steven Guilbeault could only be the environment minister, since that’s what he came to politics for – and it‘s best to let his political career live or die based on his success or failure in managing the fight with Canada’s carbon-heavy western provinces.
When so many ministers change roles, who is really running the government? The answer is that the top civil servants are effectively in charge. Under a minister, who is a Member of Parliament, and a relatively limited number of political staff and policy advisors, lies a massive bureaucracy in each department led by a deputy minister and associate deputy ministers, all career civil servants.
They are the true custodians of the portfolio, maintain the collective memory of decisions and policies adopted in the past, and shape the world that the minister sees.
The greatest challenge a new minister faces is to take control of their portfolio and not be treated as a tourist by the civil service. When I served as chairperson of a federal crown corporation, Defence Construction Canada, I served six ministers across three elections and two governments. I only saw two of the six ministers stay long enough to truly understand the intricacies of the Public Services and Procurement portfolio. The challenge is in direct proportion to the visibility of the ministry and the number of “hot button” issues that a minister faces, since the more time they spend addressing crises the less time they have to engage in effective management. Given that the PMO also has a heavy hand in setting policy and packaging the messaging, even an experienced and competent minister will find him or herself limited in their ability to shape the job to their liking.
Having an experienced deputy minister can be a blessing for a newcomer. For example, the incoming Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Arif Virani, has legal experience but is new to the cabinet. His deputy minister, Shalene Curtis-Micallef, was appointed in February 2023, but has served as an associate deputy minister since 2021 and has worked at the Department of Justice since 2008. She and the minister are both relatively new in their roles, but Curtis-Micallef has a much longer track record at the department and will be able to guide Virani and provide valuable advice well beyond his knowledge of the files he is inheriting from David Lametti, who was dropped from cabinet.
The purpose of a cabinet goes beyond management of the departments and portfolios of government. When cabinet meets to discuss Canada’s major issues, there should be vigorous debate and even dissent. President Lincoln characterized it as “a cabinet of rivals.” From that diversity of opinion and experience, well-conceived policies and decisions should emerge. With 23 members in new portfolios, and a quarter of the cabinet with no previous ministerial experience, contentious debate is likely to be rare. Since 2015, the Trudeau cabinet has consistently lost dissenting members like Bill Morneau, Jody Wilson-Raybould, Marc Garneau and now David Lametti. The remaining senior ministers are all of the same mind as Trudeau on the major issues. Who is going to be the contrarian around the table? We won’t know until they are dropped from cabinet at the next shuffle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.