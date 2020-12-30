During the past few autumns, schools in Quebec have been left scrambling to find teachers. Hundreds of unqualified teachers have been placed in classrooms in the midst of a dearth of legally-certified ones. Thousands of daily calls for substitutes throughout the course of the year were not filled. School Centre administrators worry that these realities will only worsen over the next several years. Quebec Education Minister, Jean-Francois Roberge stated in January that the teacher shortage was his ministry’s largest challenge and that it would take “a few years” to fix.
There has been some speculation as to why Quebec teachers are abandoning their profession. Poor pay and working conditions, generational attitude shifts, the demand for French language teachers in other provinces have been discussed. As of recent, the challenges of the pandemic have been added to the list. Seemingly absent from the discussion is why less young people are choosing to train to become teachers.
Enrollment in teacher training programmes in Quebec and throughout North America, in general, is declining. In Quebec, this is especially the case in French-speaking universities. For example, between the sample years 2012 and 2017, registration in teacher education programmes had decreased at the Université du Québec à Chicoutimi by 373 and at the Université du Québec à Montréal by 179. This trend, however, seems to be duplicated throughout the continent. In the United States, nearly every state has seen significant declines in teacher education enrollments during the past decade. In data compiled by the National Center for Education Statistics, nationwide enrollment in education programmes has declined by more than a third. Concurrently, registration in bachelor’s degrees of other types has increased by 28 percent.
Some attribute this growing aversion to teacher training to the multiple and interdependent drivers mentioned in the second paragraph herein. Others, however, argue that teaching has been “de-professionalized” over time. That is, the idea that all one really needs in order to teach is “a love of kids”. Thus, the idea that the most significant attribute of a teacher is “attitude” prevails. However, it seems more obvious that the homeschooling necessitated by the pandemic, has put this conventional wisdom to the test. Some parents may not celebrate their children’s choice to pursue a career in education. Beside all of the challenges in choosing a path of learning that leads to a modestly remunerated career in an environment that many consider to be akin to a labyrinth of challenges, the pandemic has presented acute threats to the physical wellbeing of teachers. In what other profession does one work in close proximity with up to thirty people for hours at a time? For many, this occurs in ill-ventilated classrooms.
Given that school enrollments are increasing, teachers are retiring or being recruited to teach elsewhere, what can be done to attract people, at least, to train as teachers? Currently. in Quebec, people wanting to become legally certified must complete a four year Bachelor of Education degree. Those already possessing a degree in a teachable subject may also apply for a Master of Education degree that will lead to teacher certification. To streamline this lengthy process, it might be worth considering offering a one-year post-graduate “Diploma of Education” common in previous decades. Another possibility might be to offer a stipend for the arduous and lengthy “stages” required for certification. Yet another possibility would be to develop an opportunity akin to the Canadian Armed Forces’ “Regular Officer Training Program” (ROTP). In this scenario, the aspiring teacher training candidate would have their tuition and supplies paid in exchange for a commitment to work as a teacher for a given number of years
Beyond these possibilities though, the issues leading to the poor retention of newer teachers will need to be broached. Failing this, the dearth of certified teachers will simply proliferate.
Jeff Itcush is a High School Teacher and former President of the Federation of Teachers of Jewish Schools
