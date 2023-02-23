Some of you are nostalgic for old war movies where we see squadrons of WWII American Sherman tanks taking on German Tigers and Panzers on open terrain, or French Chars smashing through WWI trenches. Ukraine will not host the former, and not the latter, at least initially. European allies will send approximately 200 tanks, mostly German-made Leopard 2 battle tanks of which over 3000 already exist in Western armies. Canada is sending four, which is all we can spare given our existing overseas commitments like our battle group in Latvia among other overseas deployments, as well as our requirements for domestic defense. The Americans are sending at least 31 of the Abrams A1 main battle tanks, a sophisticated and extremely complicated tank first deployed in the 1980s.
There are important differences between the Leopard 2 and the Abrams. The Leopard 2 was developed to be manned by a conscript army with relatively short training windows, so it is a simpler tank to equip, deploy and maintain. It has a crew of four, can run at 70 km/h and its most recent gun can penetrate the armor of the Russian T-80 tank but not of the latest version, the T-90. The most important advantage is that since it is a European-theatre tank, getting spare parts and support will be relatively easy since so many countries in proximity, notably Poland and Germany, can resupply. The Leopards are likely to be deployed in defensive positions in Eastern Ukraine in anticipation of a westward push by the Russians in the spring, only a few months away. The Russian tanks will be easy picking for the highly accurate firepower of these modern tanks, since the Russians will be forced to line up in columns on roads to advance - if they learned Hitler’s lesson from 1941 during operation Barbarossa, where his mechanized army literally sank in the mud.
Are 200 Leopard 2 tanks enough? No – they really need 300 to 400 tanks to not only deploy to the east but also to make an offensive push to the south to break the land bridge the Russians enjoy to Crimea. If the Ukrainians can hold back the Russians in the east and do serious damage in the south, then this will be humiliating for Vladimir Putin. So, NATO, your initial offer of 200 tanks is not enough to make a decisive push against the Russians, but is likely enough to hold them off from regaining territory lost to Ukrainian forces since the summer of 2022.
The US Abrams tank is also crewed by four and runs at 70 km/h, but it has heavier armor than the Leopard, an advanced defence system designed by the Israelis, and a better gun using rounds made of depleted uranium that can blast any Russian tank. The Ukrainians will be getting the slightly older M1A1 version of the tanks, still good enough, but too few to deploy as a forward moving force. They will also arrive too late to be effective against a Russian offensive in April, so my guess is that they will be deployed around strategic routes into Kyiv should an offensive force attempt to move on the capitol from Belarus. Keeping these tanks supplied will be a challenge, since they are not deployed in great numbers in Europe since the end of the Cold War. The offer of Abrams tanks was more of a political move to get the Germans to allow the Poles and other nations to send their Leopard 2s, since the Germans control the export permits, and eventually supply tanks from their own forces. I guarantee that US personnel will secretly be on the ground in Ukraine assisting with the deployment of these forces, since there simply is not enough time to get the Ukrainians to operate them independently. The Russians will eventually discover the US presence in theatre and use this as propaganda to enforce their assertion that this is a proxy war by the West against Russia.
If the Russians cannot win against these tanks on the battlefield, then they will seek to destroy them before they are deployed. Scores of Iranian drones and Russian missiles will be launched against the bases and railyards where these tanks will be based before they are moved in-theatre. This is classic asymmetrical warfare, the use of new technology (drones) against 100 year-old material (tanks) to inflict maximum damage with minimum engagement. The greatest threat to these tanks will occur before they even see action, and the military experts know it.
What’s next in the escalation? Now Ukraine wants F-16 fighter jets, and I think that the US is going to send them. There are hundreds in the Arizona desert that can be mobilized quickly. Whether we want to admit it or not, the West is at war with Russia via Ukraine. Collectively, we must win; by June we will know if we have done enough to support Ukraine in its existential struggle.
