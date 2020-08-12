Finance Minister Bill Morneau testified before a Commons committee last week about his role in the WE Charity scandal. In his opening statement, he disclosed that on the morning of his testimony he repaid $41,000 of in-country travel expenses incurred during two WE-sponsored trips to review their work abroad. Morneau indicated that these expenses were not previously brought to his attention and excused himself for the oversight. Accepting these travel subsidies is in violation of the conflict of interest guidelines that govern ministers of the Crown. Ethics Commissioner Dion is already investigating Trudeau and Morneau for not recusing themselves from WE-related cabinet discussions. These are the facts – the backstory is far more complicated.
How do we explain that Prime Minster Trudeau and Finance Minister Bill Morneau both failed to recuse themselves from the cabinet discussion surrounding the decision to have the WE Charity dispense the $900 million Canadian Student Service Grant (CSSG)? I can only conclude that there was collusion at several levels within government, both elected and within the civil service. The revelations of are the drip, drip, drip variety. First, the PM’s family was paid for their participation at WE events over several years and Trudeau was unaware that the compensation approached $300,000. Later we learned that Bill Morneau’s two daughters are associated with WE as well. Canadians were initially told that WE’s compensation was $19 million for their services, a figure boosted a week later to $43 million. This incrementalism is very damaging to the government’s credibility. Then Minister of Inclusion and Diversity and Youth Bardish Chagger testifies before a Commons committee, along with Rachel Wernick, Senior Assistant Deputy Minister at Employment and Social Development Canada to tell us that this was a single-source recommendation by the civil service and that this was an “allocation” that did not require competitive sourcing. This is a real stretch, but you must understand that time was of the essence, and according to the PM, perfection is the enemy of good. Canadians then discover that WE Charity had made an unsolicited bid to provide such services in the days before Trudeau announced the CSSG program in April 2020. Confused? The government clearly hopes so.
I am not confused. Nothing gets onto cabinet papers without being vetted and prioritized. So many people would have reviewed the impending WE decision that it is impossible that they did not know about the well-publicized involvement of the PM’s family with WE Charity. My conclusion is that civil servants had been lobbied by WE either before or after the announcement of the CSSG program and that the desire to fast-track the initiative led to the recommendation for a sole-source “allocation” with the understanding that the PM would have known it was coming. The PMO has many capable, informed, and worldly people working in it. I refuse to believe that NONE of them saw this problem developing as the WE proposal made its way from the professional to the political side of government. How is it that no aides present at the cabinet meeting leaned over to Trudeau and Morneau and said, “excuse me, PM and Finance Minister, it would be best if you step out while we discuss the WE administration of the CSSG contract.” Senior personnel were complicit and knowledgeable in what was going on and no one considered the rules because they were “acting in the best interests of Canadians.”
Having the best interests of Canadians at heart is expected. So is following the rules. Stepping out for a coffee in the sun along Wellington Street would have avoided this mess. Instead, avoiding the rules delays the allocation of grants for thousands of Canadian youth seeking to help others.
The WE scandal has eclipsed the conversation of the Financial Snapshot presented on July 8, announcing a deficit of $343 billion, ten times what we previously considered to be eyebrow-raising. The Parliamentary Budget Officer gives us a better detailed review of what government spending looks like than the finance minister, but since the Liberals colluded with the NDP to shut down Parliament until the fall we are not permitted proper scrutiny of what the government is spending the money on when the PM appears outside of Rideau Cottage and announces another few billions in support initiatives. We know that revenue losses are about $80 billion and that all the support programs add up to $260 billion. We do not know what oversight there is to prevent waste and graft, because Parliament is not sitting often enough to debate and challenge the government on its priorities. Remember, perfection is the enemy of good, and parliamentary responsibility is clearly too perfect for today’s extenuating circumstances. There is also no discussion whatsoever from the government about how we get ourselves out of this fiscal mess, only that we are fortunate that even after this massive deficit the Debt to GDP ration will “only” be at 50%. We had a crisis back in 1993 when we hit 67% - and at this rate, we are only one year away from that. Oh, but economic conditions are different now and interest rates are exceptionally low, so we can afford it. If there is anything that economic history tells us is that when the experts start explaining that “this time is different” it never really is in the end.
All this speaks to a sense of self-importance, of privilege and a dismissive attitude. A crisis does not justify expediency, it demands rigour and accountability. Canadians deserve better transparency even in unprecedented times and it is up to us as individuals to demand it in any way we can.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.