In the past couple of years, I’ve commented on Quebec’s teacher shortage. There has been discussion in the media trying to explain why such a deficit exists. Others and I have identified working conditions, poor pay, lack of recruits in teacher education programs and poor retention of newer teachers. In a previous article, I commented on the impact of attitudinal shifts among millennials.
Rather than abating, Quebec’s teacher shortage has been exacerbated. Last September, according to the Ministry of Education, approximately 250 positions were unfilled. As of last month, Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge claimed that there were 700 posts left to fill right before the start of the 2022-2023 academic year. Teachers unions claim that this number should be 1,400. The Montreal Association of School Principals stated its concern about having a teacher for each class.
This shortage will be amplified by substitute teachers and non-teaching school professionals. Psychologists, guidance counsellors and speech therapists are in short supply. Many are being actively recruited to non-school jobs in the private sector.
In the beginning of the year, the Quebec government announced that it wanted to recruit 8,000 people in the educational sector by 2026. One option would be to seek candidates from abroad. Securing professionals from other countries will be a long shot when it is understood that there are similar shortages throughout the world. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has, for years, been warning of the growing teacher deficit in its 37 democratic and market-based member countries. In Germany, unions estimate that the nation is missing 40,000 of its 800,000 teacher workforce. Throughout the summer, Italy attempted to hire 94,000 educators. By the beginning of the school year, only half this number had been reached. The list goes on. To say the least, there is no surplus of international teachers to draw upon.
European countries have had to respond to numbers such as these by using measures counterproductive to sound pedagogy. Many nations have been increasing class sizes or feverishly seeking teaching candidates lacking qualifications.
The causes of this shortage are manifold. Low pay, poor working conditions, retirements, etc. Yes, everyone knows that COVID has been an obvious aggravating factor. There is an elephant in the room, however, which few wish to discuss – aggression in various forms, in the workplace.
Quebec, like the rest of the Western world, has witnessed its schools become places of aggression, be it physical or verbal. The number of “hostile” incidents reported by students has declined since earlier in the millennium, Conversely, violent incidents against teachers have become very pervasive. In a comprehensive study conducted by the Quebec Provincial Association of Teachers (QPAT) in 2018, it was learned that 56 percent of Anglophone sector teachers were victims of at least one violent incident in the past two years. These occurrences could have been physical, psychological or cyber-related. 84 percent of all respondents indicated that violence in their workplace was a “worrying phenomenon.”
In the same study, a third of all teachers claimed they experienced violence emanating from parents. Of this proportion, 92 percent indicated that this aggression was “psychological”, while 52 percent said it was “cyber” in nature. It is noteworthy that teachers experienced more incidents of parental aggression than those originating from students.
These realities are affecting all demographics in the profession. Newer teachers are abandoning their posts. Senior ones are embracing retirement. Would-be teachers aren’t biting at offers to enter the field.
Given these realities, it would not be melodramatic to predict that there will be no end in sight for the teacher shortage.
Jeff Itcush is a Retired High School Teacher and former President of the Federation of Teachers of Jewish Schools
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.