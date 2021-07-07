Last month, the Privacy Commissioner of Canada found that the RCMP has contravened the federal Privacy Act by collecting and using personal information from a third party that was collected unlawfully. The RCMP, however, denied it had violated the law, leading the Privacy Commissioner to recommend that the law be amended quickly to clarify the RCMP’s obligations and protect the privacy of Canadians.
This ruling is extremely relevant in highlighting the inadequacy of the Public Security Commission’s recommendations tabled June 14 in City Council regarding the use of this same technology by Montreal’s police force.
This is especially so, since the SPVM, although it claims to not be currently using third party facial recognition technology such as ClearView AI, explicitly refuses to rule out the possibility of using it in the future.
As a provincial body, the SPVM is not governed by the federal Privacy Act, and therefore it could be argued that this ruling does not apply to the SPVM. Even if the federal Privacy Law were amended, it would not specifically bind the Montreal police force, leaving Montrealers without this new protection.
Moreover, Quebec’s Loi concernant le cadre juridique des technologies de l’information, which does apply to the SPVM, has the same caveat as the Privacy Act: it does not explicitly regulate the use of third-party biometric data banks, formed illegally or not.
The provincial law only obliges organizations to inform the Commission acces a l’information of the “creation” of such a bank and not of its “use”. These are two significant gaps in the protection provided to citizens that could be exploited by the SPVM to justify the continued use of facial recognition technology.
The Privacy Commissioner of Canada’s investigation of the RCMP also revealed “serious and systemic gaps in its policies and systems to track, identify, assess and control collection of personal information.” In turn, the RCMP agreed to implement the Commissioner’s recommendations to improve its policies, systems and training, including conducting “fulsome privacy assessments of third-party data collection practices”.
Such an assessment of the SPVM’s policies and systems is still lacking. After months of debate, the Montreal’s Public Security Commission report does not shed any additional light on the mechanisms the SPVM has in place to protect the personal information of Montrealers.
It doesn’t reveal which third party agents the SPVM might use for facial recognition purposes (nor the criteria for selecting them) and doesn’t even clarify what are the “specific and exceptional cases” when this technology might be used. Montrealers are left in the dark.
From the beginning, the SPVM, like other Canadian police forces, has lacked transparency on this issue. The Privacy Commissioner of Canada has reminded us of the real potential for harm with facial recognition technology. The Commissioner has called it as the equivalent of mass surveillance of citizens or being submitted to a “24/7” police line-up.”
It may be years before our laws are modernized to take account of the rapid evolution of AI technology. Take, for instance, the acclaimed Projet de loi 64 to strengthen the protection of personal information in Quebec, which was simply abandoned by the government last week.
In these circumstances, it is clear that the Public Security Commission is proposing insufficient recommendations, mainly to improve its access to information, information that the SPVM has been extremely reluctant to disclose so far.
On the contrary, it is essential that the City of Montreal exercise greater oversight over the use of this technology by Quebec’s largest police force, implement strong safeguards to protect the privacy of Montrealers and ensure that the SPVM will only use third party technology that respects the word and the spirit of Quebec law. Marvin Rotrand,
Councillor for Snowdon and
Dean of Montreal City Council
