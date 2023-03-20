There’s something very seductive about new technical developments and inventions, because they hold such promise and the hope of making all our lives better. The wheel was an inspired development; it improved our ability to move heavy loads. But there is a caveat ! It also made the war- chariot possible.
It wasn’t long after the Wright Brothers took to the air, that WWI biplanes and triplanes were dropping bombs and being fitted with machine guns to destroy enemy aircraft and to strafe ground-troops and civilians.
The telegraph and the telephone introduced an era of long-distance communications and has since spawned generations of cell-phones that not only mine and sell our personal data, but render our youth bereft of social skills.
Even Insulin, the gift to humanity by Banting & Best, who declined to patent and to pocket untold royalties, has been corrupted in the US by Big Pharma and Medical Insurance Companies, exploiting diabetics with extortionate charges. It has taken Joe Biden years to finally force down the price of insulin to $35/month, so that working class Americans wouldn’t need to mortgage their homes, to live, what Canadians consider a right and not a privilege.
Whether intentionally developed or discovered by accident, most human inventions are no more than ethically-neutral tools.
These tools have grown ever-more powerful over the centuries, in amplifying our human capabilities and we are in awe of their possibilities.
But our human instincts have barely evolved from tribal hunter-gatherers. And therein lies the cautionary tale, that these inventions and powerful tools pose; we are still children, and we are playing with knives.
We all spout platitudes of “No simple answers; Only intelligent choices”... and yet retreat to expedient quick-fixes, or worse, our tribal bias.
Our greatest inventions and hope for humanity’s survival, might very well lie in intellectual rather than technical pursuits. It is the Social Sciences that are able to change our perspectives and realign our moral compasses.
How can they do that ?
Anthropology, Archeology and Linguistics have demonstrated that there is little originality or uniqueness in our cultures, religions and languages; they all beg, borrow and steal from each other, or to put it more charitably, their concepts and their words are influenced and informed by each other; they synchretize.
Sociology and Political Science shine spotlights on the follies of our group-think, the causes of internecine and transnational conflicts.
Geography and History document the physical and chronological consequences of our tribal behaviour, since time immemorial.
This paradigm-shift that the Social Sciences afford us, can override our identity politics and tribal instincts with Universal Humanitarian Values.
Today climate-change, pandemics and the rise of authoritarian populism give new urgency to Ben Franklin’s clarion warning that “We will either all hang together, or we will hang separately”.
If we can rise to the urgent challenge of changing our attitudes and patterns of behaviour, we might still be able to apply our astounding technical achievements, but in the service of an enlightened humanity.
As Robert Browning wrote in 1855, “Ah, but a man’s reach should exceed his grasp, or what’s a heaven for ?”
