We Are Not OK
One of the most common COVID-19 era questions posed between colleagues, family members, acquaintances or even strangers has been “are you OK?” Sometimes meant as a polite greeting, other times to make conversation or as a serious query, we have come to expect it and either pass it off with a gracious acknowledgement (oh yes, I’m fine) or alternatively a launching pad into a litany of complaints and tribulations. With the senseless murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, we have literally unleashed an airing of longstanding grievances that exceeds all previous protests when African-Americans have been the victims of excessive force by police across the United States and yes, Canada.
What transformed this killing into a cathartic event? Well, we have a confluence of upheavals – a health crisis with COVID-19 that has launched the greatest economic contraction since the Great Depression, coupled with the failure of civil society to address cavernous social and economic inequities and injustices even after the longest period of economic expansion since the WWII. When 40 million Americans are unemployed (25% of the record 160+ million who were working as of February 2020) AND people are confined to their homes, there is already psychological stress for the middle and upper classes on top of the financial impact. If you are an African-American lower class-hourly laborer cramped into decrepit social housing that you are sharing with four or five other people in a similar situation, your confinement-imposed economic ruin and shut-in are mentally and physically toxic. We do not know if George Floyd knew that the $20 bill he tried to use at a convenience store was counterfeit or not – I had also been passed a fake $20 and a few years back and it was refused at the counter. However, the difference is that I was told to hand it in at the bank, the police were not called, and I did not experience a knee on my neck until I lost consciousness due to asphyxiation. Would the reaction to my $20 have been different if I were a visible minority? Possibly, even in Canada prejudice exists and we have persistent problems between the Black community and the police.
The protest marches that took place across the US and in some Canadian cities were marred by violent interlopers who were not there to show solidarity with their fellow outraged citizens. They came to loot stores, destroy private property, and antagonize the police who were previously supervising an orderly demonstration. They came to vent anti-capitalist, anti-establishment vitriol in the most violent form possible. Andrew Cuomo, Governor of New York put it best in his briefing on June 1st when he said, “violence obscures the righteousness of the message.” What could have been the awakening of a renewed civil rights movement has been derailed by rampant destruction that allows its dismissal by those political actors who label the Black Lives Matter movement as “gangs of looters.” What a shameful waste of an opportunity for political leverage for the disenfranchised and the downtrodden of America’s inner cities.
Ken Frazier, the African American CEO of Merck was on MSNBC on June 1st as well and decried that “business has the power to do more.” Corporations can no longer sit by and assume that poverty, educational inequity, and hopelessness for minority youth are the government’s problem. He noted that before the COVID-19 crisis with the economy near full employment there were still 12 million jobs unfilled across the US, and five million inner city youth who were unemployed. Frazier implored business to take up the challenge – these youth need to be trained to fill these jobs and break the cycle of poverty in their communities. He then told a personal story – he achieved success because in the late 1960s he was bussed 90 minutes outside of Philadelphia to a school in the suburbs where he was provided a rigorous and challenging education. Bussing and integration were a radical progressive and controversial idea in the 1960s that led to real change and opportunity in the lives of many. Today’s inner-city youth with talent and ambition need a program geared for the digital job market, and with leaders like Frazier one hopes that corporate America will take that responsibility unto themselves.
I am a capitalist. I believe in free markets, free minds, and free society – but the system must provide opportunity for all. Those with the wealth and power in the system must accept the moral responsibility to ensure that opportunity exists for as many as possible without the State turning into a giant ATM. Crony capitalism, corporate greed and massive inequality in compensation has created deep fissures in society that do NOT serve the long-term interests of a capitalist, free market society. Anarchy is the enemy of all economic systems. Find the looters and destroyers and punish them – but do not lose sight of the greater cause for equality of opportunity for the many George Floyds who were failed by civil society for decades.
