With the arrival of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in Canada, the US, UK, and the European Union there is a sense that an end to the virus is in sight. Before we vanquish COVID there will be several difficult months of rising infections and hospitalizations coupled with extended lockdowns intended to limit further spread in the general population. So far, medical personnel, front-line workers and seniors in long-term care have been offered the vaccine. Surprisingly, not all health care workers have accepted it, preferring to “wait to see”. There are three critical questions we all need to ask ourselves – who should receive it, how effective is it, and what are the side effects?
The general practice now is to favour the elderly since they are the most vulnerable in parallel with health care workers because they run the risk of the greatest exposure. A new paper by Canadian researchers at the Universities of Waterloo and Guelph, in cooperation with drug manufacturer Sanofi Pasteur advocates that a policy of “hotspotting” would be more efficient in containing the virus spread. It suggests identifying super-spreaders via the contact-tracing app and target those individuals for vaccination. The paper says that this strategy would double the effectiveness of the limited number of doses we currently have available in Canada. So, the choice of who gets the vaccine and when is not so clear. It is politically safer to inoculate older Canadians and health care workers first, since this makes sense to most people and makes it easier to understand why younger people or those at less risk of exposure must wait their turn. It is far more difficult to sell the idea that we should target highly mobile 25 to 40-year-olds who encounter many people they do not know, like a delivery driver, since they are truly at risk of becoming super-spreaders if they are accidentally infected. This revised strategy would also require far broader acceptance of the COVID Alert contact-tracing app, which still has limited adoption among the general population.
Effectiveness of the vaccines is an even greater unknown because we do not know how long the antibodies the vaccine produces endure in our bodies. For now, we are only working with two vaccines, but far more varieties are on the way. In time, the Canadian population will be treated with several vaccines each with its own efficacy and endurance. We will be deconfined and exposed to each other without a full understanding of how long we are truly safe from re-infection. Herd immunity has been discussed and would be in place if, say, 70% of Canadians were vaccinated in a rather short period of time, but we are looking at up to a year to get everyone treated. If the antibodies only last a couple of seasons, then it is possible that those who were vaccinated early become vulnerable again just as we are completing the campaign amongst the general population. I predict that we will face a yearly COVID shot alongside the flu shot as boosters become necessary or modified vaccines are developed to deal with virus mutations.
We know that for some COVID victims there are enduring effects such as headaches, fatigue, a loss of coordination and mental fog. The vaccines are likely to provoke side effects in some individuals and those effects will vary with each vaccine. Those accepting the early doses are truly heroes for their willingness to balance the risk of these unknowns against the known risks of a COVID infection. Eventually we will know if the Moderna vaccine is better for a certain profile of patient versus the Pfizer or another offering – likely once big data has been collected that looks at results from tens of millions of doses delivered. There will be fatalities, hopefully very few, and some will be coincidental but until that is proven we are likely to see interruptions in the rollout while these cases are investigated. We remain hopeful that these vaccines are as safe as the initial trials indicated, but we must accept that in 2021 we are all pioneers in this effort to defeat the virus.
If I were offered the vaccine, I would take it. To me, the risk of the disease is greater than the risk of the vaccine’s side effects. We will all face this personal choice in the coming year, and we must remain tolerant and accepting of the decisions made by those around us. Some will never accept the vaccine, we can only hope that the overwhelming majority will proceed so that we can go back to enjoying the freedoms of mobility and assembly that we are sorely missing.
