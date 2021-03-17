A study of the views of federal and provincial politicians on language rights illustrates a sharp contrast with those of English Montreal School Board [EMSB] whose resolution demands the repeal of Sect 59 of the Canadian Charter. That resolution focuses on equal rights for Canadian citizens; specifically every English speaking parent to have their children receive an English education in Quebec. Politicians prefer to ignore this issue which goes back to 1982. In that year, the Canadian Government sought to redress problems facing linguistic minorities across the country, by including a Charter of Rights as part of the repatriation of the Constitution. The Sect23[a]of the Charter, is vitally important, as it provides the province’s minority English speakers with the right to attend English schools in Quebec, and gives French speakers reciprocal rights to enroll in any French school in other provinces .
Intended to provide language rights for minorities throughout Canada, however, Sec23 [a] contradicted part of Bill 101. To induce Quebec to sign the Charter, an amendment Sect59 was inserted, permitting this province to override the application of Sect23 [a] in Quebec. Mother tongue English immigrants, who despite becoming Canadian citizens, are still deprived of their right to enroll their children in Quebec’s English schools. Giving those immigrants, even after citizenship, the right to enroll in Quebec’s English schools simply give them identical rights as minority French speakers. Any advocate of civil rights sees Sect 59 as an anathema; individual citizens’ rights were removed and given to a provincial government.
Ironically, the federal government’s sect 59 amendment ‘offer’, was refused, for no Quebec government has ever signed the Charter, but sect 59 remains. This also occurred at an unfortunate time for English schools, for as a consequence of the referendum and language laws, hundreds of thousands of Quebeckers had headed west, unlikely to return. English school enrollment had already been plummeting, down from over 250,000 in the 70’s to the present youth sector 85,000. Easing immigration rules neither threatens the French majority nor reverses the English enrollment trend. However, it may attract some highly skilled immigrants who could help staunch the population haemorrhage and provide an economic boost both to the community and the province. Due to a low birthrate and a province dictating its anti- immigration regulations it seems realistic that English enrollment will inevitably continue its decline.
However, those who claim to speak for the English community must loudly proclaim and support the repeal of section 59 and provide equal rights to each individual Canadian. Publicity is vital, as too few are aware of this section and its implications. Their voices must not be drowned by the chorus of federal and provincial politicians, who incessantly demand that French must be protected, but hint as the English are privileged their challenges can be ignored. Maybe they publicly mouth that ‘Citizens are citizens are citizens’ but privately subscribe to the Orwellian view that ‘all citizens are equal, but some citizens are more equal than others’.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.