As more experts begin to voice their opposition to widespread lockdowns for managing Covid, our government continues to implement draconian measures in a haphazard attempt to draw out its spread. But to what end? And at what cost?
As more regions are being placed under “Maximum Alert”, the Health Ministry continues to justify its decisions by quoting “rises in daily cases” and “hospitalisations.” However, this is only a fraction of the story. In a time of crisis, the government should operate as beacon of objective reasoning and thorough transparency. Unfortunately, over the past several months, our administration has fallen short on their duty.
When announcing the province’s new regional alert system, the government assured Quebecers that a “Maximum Alert” would only be implemented under certain strict conditions. Unsurprisingly, these conditions were later dissolved and replaced by three vague factors – epidemiological estimates, transmission control and healthcare system capacity. These are now being used as the “gold standard” for implementing Covid-response policies.
But what exactly are these gold standards and what empirical evidence is being used to support these decisions? Throughout the crisis, our government has failed in its capacity to provide the public with an objective account of its decision-making process. This failure is even more inexcusable as these policies continue to affect hundreds of thousands of lives.
To be clear, this discourse is not meant to invalidate the atrocities that occurred in our CHSLDs or to undermine the grief and pain of relatives who lost loved ones, but to provide a foundation for the objective evaluation of current policies under the province’s Level-4 Maximum Alert. It is a call for our policymakers to provide the public with a comprehensive and unbiased evaluation of the Covid situation that is not slanted by political agendas and performance ratings.
If “rises in daily cases” and “hospitalizations” are in fact the government’s utmost concern, then what exactly constitutes a “healthcare system strain” and how is this strain calculated? When preparing for the second wave, the Legault government declared an allocation of 2,000 beds for Covid- related cases. Currently, the province maintains a 7-day working average of 493 Covid hospitalisations which represents 24.6% of this network capacity.
Is this a sufficient number to justify widespread closures and the likely prolongation of partial lockdown measures? What exactly is our government’s evaluative thresholds in categorizing red- zoned regions and what constitutes a “health care system overload”? These are all questions that deserve an answer.
At the peak of the first wave, Quebec recorded over 1,000 daily cases and 152 Covid-attributed deaths. On October 16th, Quebec recorded 1,279 daily cases and a weekly moving average of 10 deaths. Greater Montreal accounts for 4.5 million inhabitants. That is 4.5 million inhabitants being instructed to remain in partial lockdown for 10 Covid-attributed deaths and 83 intensive care hospitalisations across the entire province. A province that represents 8.5 million inhabitants.
Numbers matter. So why does our government continue to misuse them? How can our policymakers continue to justify the separation of families, the curtailing of basic rights and the widespread propagation of fear that outweighs empirical evidence? Where is the data that supports the closure of restaurants and gyms while encouraging businesses and department stores to remain open? What is the difference between a restaurant and a store in terms of contact tracing and how is a “Covid hotspot” evaluated? Finally, in what way does the prohibition of organized sports and recreational activities curtail the spread of Covid, especially in children? These are all questions that merit answers.
“Public safety” should encompass both the physical safety and psychological wellbeing of all citizens. But does our government even care about the mental health of its public as rates of depression, anxiety, substance abuse, domestic abuse and stress-related burnout continue to rise among those most affected by the lockdown restrictions?
As of October 17th, Quebec announced 8,794 “active” Covid cases which represents 0.1% of the total population. As of March, a total of 93,391 cases have been confirmed. Currently, 57.5% of all cases have been recorded in individuals under the age of 49. Recovery rates across this age at 99.5%. That is, based on current provincial INSPQ data, an individual’s chance of a Covid-attributed death is less than 1% if under the age of 49. No deaths to date have been recorded in individuals under the age of 29 even though they account for 30% of all cases. The age group most affect by the virus are individuals over the age of 70 who account for 91.6% of all deaths.
Is it necessary then to continue implementing widespread lockdowns across the entire community when even the World Health Organization warns against their long-term use? Is there not a better way to continue protecting our most vulnerable citizens’ while allowing our economy to remain open? In what way is the mental health of the public being considered in the allocation of Covid response policies? And how are the advantages of our lockdown restrictions being weighed against their economic and mental health repercussions? Again, these are all questions that deserve an answer.
Regardless of one’s opinion of the government’s handling of the Covid crisis, policymakers must continue to be held accountable for providing their public with legislative transparency that is supported by empirical proof. Informed decision making requires all evidence, not just bits and pieces.
