Friday, February 19, the federal government released a quasi-White Paper entitled English and French: Towards a Substantive Equality of Official Languages in Canada. While the title and other portions of the document pay lip-service to official bilingualism in Canada, including Quebec, critical aspects of it do nothing of the sort.
There is a need to excise the detrimental aspects of the White Paper and build upon what’s left to preserve a bilingual Canada. On the ‘good’ side, these proposals could put to bed reservations that one cannot be French-speaking and Canadian, that one cannot be at once a proud French-speaking Quebecer and a Canadian, and live one’s life in French in any province or territory.
The proposals do much to expand upon the dream of a bilingual Canada where all of us can live prosperous, happy, meaningful lives and enjoy social services, along with civil and legal rights, in the French language from Halifax to Victoria to Iqaluit. These aspects of the government’s proposals are commendable. The modernizations of the legislative, administrative and regulatory sections of the Official Languages Act (OLA) are welcome, as is the enshrinement of the Court Challenges program, the incorporation of Indigenous languages into the Act, and new progressive programs for French-speakers.
However, other aspects of the proposals are incompatible with the existence of an English-speaking Quebec and an egalitarian bilingual Canada nationwide. We need to stop the reforms as proposed, immediately. These negative aspects include the asymmetrical approach to languages, the neglect and abandonment of the English-speaking minority in Quebec, and the entrenchment of inegalitarian policies across the nation, which will only lead to the inevitable erasure of a bilingual country. This is the ‘bad.’
A particularly troubling legislative proposal would give the Office québécois de la langue française (OQLF) the power to investigate language complaints on behalf of the federal government. Do we really want Quebec’s ‘language police’ overseeing their bank and cell phone provider? This is what the federal government is suggesting may happen with its explicit invitation to the OQLF to cooperate with Ottawa on administration and regulation. Not in my Canada, and not on my watch.
As it stands now, the Charter of the French Language, better known as Bill 101, and the imperfect patchwork of provincial laws may be incorporated into areas of federal jurisdiction. OQLF language inspectors could be called to inspect and penalize our banks, cell phone providers, airplanes and trains if they do not comply with the new extension of federal labour laws that only enshrine the right to work in French. This is ugly.
The document also contains numerous additional proposals that should alarm Canadians from coast to coast to coast.All Quebecers and Canadians, English and French speaking, Indigenous and newcomer, must stand united against the ‘poison pills’ in this linguistic proposal.
The document is particularly dangerous because, while it pays lip-service to the idea of equality of languages across Canada, it in fact penalizes minority language populations, particularly Anglophones who live in Quebec.
Let’s put to bed the myth of the wealthy Quebec Anglophone. The English-speaking community is defined by high levels of low education, lower levels of income and high unemployment. The proposed changes will only compound these issues and penalize a socio-economically disadvantaged population that requires assistance and understanding.
The abandoned minority, English-speaking Quebecers, have been forgotten by the federal government once again.
The proposals to modernize the Official Languages Act that incorporate Indigenous languages, and progressive support for the French-language are laudable. However, the framework for equality of languages has been figuratively thrown under the bus, as protections for both English and French are not equal or comprehensive. The proposals here are almost Orwellian: it seems as though some language minorities in Canada, in fact, are more equal than others.
The federal government must build upon the better portions of its proposals with reciprocal protections for English-speakers, and do away with the ‘Bad’ and the ‘Ugly’, so that all Canadians, both today and for generations to come, can benefit from living in a truly bilingual and egalitarian society.
Colin Standish, founder of Language Equality / Égalité linguistique, is a ninth generation English-speaking Quebecer from the Eastern Townships and a law student at Osgoode Hall Law School. He holds a law degree from Université Laval and has previously sat on the Boards of Directors of the Townshippers’ Association and the Voice of English-speaking Quebec.
