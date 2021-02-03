On the afternoon of January 20, 2021, Joe Biden entered the Oval Office after his inauguration. As his first act, he signed 17 executive orders, one of which cancelled the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline expansion bringing western Canadian crude from the oilsands to US refineries in the Midwest. All levels of government knew that this was coming since he announced it during the election campaign. The permit had been revoked once before, under President Obama, Biden’s former boss. The pro-environmental wing of the Democratic Party expected Biden to make good on this promise among others, there was no indication post-election that this position was going to be reversed or delayed. So, the question to ask now is why the federal and Albertan governments were so unprepared and how do we regroup and reposition our policy for this natural resource going forward?
Biden and Trudeau know each other well, Trudeau had two years in power at the end of the Obama Administration. Biden even visited Ottawa in the Fall of 2016 on a farewell tour and the two leaders genuinely like each other. Many former Obama appointees are returning in the Biden Administration, there was ample time to sound out the incoming team in Washington and craft a nuanced response with an alternate strategy for engaging the Americans on energy policy.
Instead, we heard that Trudeau is “disappointed, but understands” Biden’s position. That is cold comfort to the tens of thousands of jobs dependent on oilsands production as well as the thousands more involved in the multi-billion-dollar expansion project that was going to increase the capacity of the existing Keystone pipeline. There are already three phases of the Keystone pipeline in service, delivering 1.3 million bbd (barrels per day) of crude to the US refineries. Keystone XL, phase 4, was to add another 830,000 bbd via a more direct route.
So, this is not a question of cancelling an existing project and shutting it down, since the completed phases will continue to operate. The balance of the capacity coming from the oilsands will be transported by rail. Alberta, under former premier Rachel Notley had contracted for 4,400 railcars to move the crude south, and we can expect Jason Kenney to expand those contracts to meet demand. Alberta crude will flow south by rail, a less safe and more carbon-intensive method of transportation. Kenney also points out that reducing purchases from Alberta only sustains demand from despotic regimes like Venezuela with poor human rights records.
Alberta’s oilsands, once a source of carbon intensive barrels, has reduced carbon intensity by over 20 per cent in the past nine years. In this context, it makes no sense for progressives to block ethical oil from Canada, because the fuel is going to come into the US in any case from less desirable sources.
The Keystone XL permit cancellation exposes the lack of coherent energy policy in Canada. We killed the Energy East pipeline when Quebec Premier Legault said that there was no social acceptability for a pipeline across Quebec territory, yet we have 840,000 kilometers of pipeline in Canada. Again, we end up with oil by rail, and we seem to have forgotten the disaster at Lac Megantic – regardless of safety precautions it could happen again.
Pipelines are not perfect but with double-walled pipe and leak detection controlling automatic shutoff valves a pipeline is far more secure than a railcar. Out West, the Trans Mountain pipeline to the BC coast is finally getting built, but this is for gas, not crude. There is a five-decades old proposal for an energy corridor running across the country in the north, not just for crude or gas but even for electrical transmission lines. The Conservatives endorsed the concept in the last election, but we spent more time debating what Scheer’s position on abortion was than looking at this critical proposal. In the absence of a pan-Canadian energy policy, we have defaulted to the position that we will just sell our oilsands crude to the Americans and let them do the refining, rather than show leadership and invest in a cross-Canada energy network that makes sense and adds refining capacity in Canada.
We need more refining capacity in Canada, but no one wants a new refinery in their backyard. In 2019, Canada had the capacity to refine 1.9 million bbd of petroleum per day, according to Natural Resources Canada. We still import refined petroleum products because our distribution of refineries across the country is not aligned with where our petroleum products (gasoline, heating oil, chemicals) are consumed. We accept that the oil industry will not last forever, but Canada has the world’s third-largest reserves, so it would make sense that we are going to be among the last producing nations in the world. Canada must add value to its oil production and create quality jobs here if the Americans do not want to take our increased production. I am sure that once we repair the Sino-Canadian relationship the Chinese will be buyers of our refined petroleum products.
We need a federal government with conviction and some spine to tell the truth to Canadians. We are an oil-producing powerhouse and will be for some time to come. We have a responsibility to all Canadians, not only the West, to make the most of it. The Keystone XL cancellation is a wake-up call – we need to build our energy independence and maximize the economic benefits of this scarce resource on a national scale.
