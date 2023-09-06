More than $2 million per job.
That’s what taxpayers will be on the hook for thanks to the latest corporate welfare handout to the Ford Motor Company.
Premier François Legault, accompanied by federal Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne, announced Aug. 17 that taxpayers would pay Ford up to $644 million to construct an EV battery plant in Bécancour, Que.
With projected costs of $1.2 billion, taxpayers will be expected to cover half that bill – all for a plant that’s expected to employ 345 people.
Dividing the total cost by the number of jobs yields $2 million per job. Quebec and Ottawa are going to split the bill equally.
The corporate welfare package includes several financing arrangements, including a gift to Ford: a $194 million non-refundable tax credit, courtesy of Quebec taxpayers.
It speaks volumes about the competitiveness of the Quebec economy that the government felt it necessary to put so much money on the table to attract 345 jobs.
Legault thinks this is a great deal and he’s bragging about it.
We’ve just “demonstrated that we’re capable of attracting big players like Ford,” Legault said.
But we can’t ignore the fact it took $644 million for Ford to set up shop in Quebec. A nation’s pride should not be based on its ability to hand out corporate freebies.
And what if Toyota is looking to build a new plant and wants hundreds of millions of dollars in assistance? What about Honda? Or Fiat? How much more of taxpayers’ money is Legault prepared to put on the table?
With a projected pre-tax net profit of almost $12 billion this year, it’s hard to understand why the government wants taxpayers to fund Ford’s expansion.
Corporate welfare has real consequences.
For every dollar politicians hand over to wealthy corporations, there’s one less dollar to fund programs, cut taxes or reduce government debt.The $322 million paid by the Quebec government could be used to hire at least 3,000 nurses, or totally rebuild several of Quebec’s many dilapidated schools.
Another consequence of corporate welfare is it creates dependency.
Do you remember Bombardier? A one-off gift to a business turned into decades of state aid. Corporate handouts are easy to put in place, but hard to put a stop to.
Worse still, the money the provincial and federal governments are giving Ford is borrowed.
The Trudeau government is running a $40 billion deficit and has no plans to balance the budget.
The Legault government is running a $4 billion deficit and hopes to balance its books by 2027-2028.We also must understand that recent corporate welfare announcements are designed to compete with American government handouts.
Canadian politicians justify their corporate welfare schemes by pointing to the subsidies on offer from the Biden administration, which resulted in a similar American offer to Ford being put on the table.
But the U.S. economy is ten times larger than Canada’s, and Americans have a lot more money at their disposal. A race to the bottom with our neighbours is a losing strategy.
Nearly $4 billion was spent by the Legault government last fiscal year on corporate welfare, including targeted tax credits and capital acquisitions. Why not reduce the tax framework for businesses, instead of supporting them with taxpayers’ money?
Attracting companies should not be done with the money of families who can barely afford to put food on the table or pay their mortgages.
The sweetheart deal for Ford is bad news for taxpayers. Mr. Legault is taking money from struggling Quebecers and putting it in the bank account of a profitable multinational corporation.
Nicolas Gagnon is the Quebec Director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
