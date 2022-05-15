I am honoured to be invited here today. Thank you. Though the McGill Faculty of Law has been deeply involved in building the Quebec legal order as vibrant, bilingual, and pluralistic for nearly two centuries, today I speak solely in my name as a concerned and engaged Quebecer. I shall touch on two themes.
The first is the risks to effective public services. The second is the compromise and prejudice of legal and constitutional standards and protections.
D’abord, les services publics efficaces. On y a déjà touché.
Le projet de loi 96 mettra en place des obstacles à la diplomation. L'effet négatif sera particulièrement ressenti par les jeunes Autochtones qui maîtrisent mieux l'anglais que le français. Est-ce opportun?
De plus, le projet de loi 96 fera obstacle à la communication entre les professionnels de la santé et leurs patients, même dans le contexte intime. La défense du français exige-t-elle vraiment de miner ainsi la prestation des services publics ?
Second, the legal and constitutional issues. Anyone may use English or French in the courts of this province. It’s hardwired into the constitution. And using English in Quebec’s courts involves having a judge who understands English.
Our constitution also protects judicial independence. Bill 96 may run roughshod over these constitutional constraints – and make the administration of justice much heavier and slower. It will require French translations of pleadings and judgments. That’s a problem because English-language court services, including translation, are already underfunded and inadequate. Bill 96 will also interfere with the appointment of bilingual judges to the Court of Québec.
Some of these changes will likely be struck down as unconstitutional – but only after lengthy, expensive litigation. Should our elected lawmakers be passing laws they know to be unconstitutional?
The other constitutional concern relates to fundamental rights. Bill 96 shields itself, pre-emptively, by using the notwithstanding or derogation clauses in the Canadian Charter and Quebec Charter, to the maximum extent possible.The government thus signals that defending the French language isn’t a political project to be done by respecting fundamental rights and freedoms – but in opposition to them.
Crucially, Bill 96 isn’t a short-term fix to a temporary problem. It’s a permanent new regime, being entrenched as potentially overriding fundamental rights and freedoms.
One plain example is Bill 96’s search-and-seizure or enforcement measures. Government will no longer be limited by the individual’s right to freedom from unreasonable search and seizure. That cannot be justified and is not necessary.
Protecting the French language as a precious heritage in a plural, tolerant, inclusive and free Quebec does not need to be done in opposition to our fundamental rights and freedoms. Respecting the Quebec Charter – which was once a source of pride for all lawmakers in the province – and internationally recognized human rights is good for Quebec.
Finally, we here today stand in witness to remind the government that the whole world is watching.
