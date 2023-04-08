I could have titled this article “Saved by the Trump Arraignment” because the messaging around this budget was a self-inflicted wound by the Trudeau Liberals. When Chrystia Freeland used the word “restraint” multiple times in her presentation, it was met with incredulity from the opposition benches and the media like. It was the first talking point of most budget analyses I listened to. Rather than focusing on $80 billion in targeted environmental tax incentives over 11 years and the new NDP-imposed dental care plan, these policies got pushed aside by the mislabeling of the philosophy behind the budget. With pretzel-like logic, the Finance Minister justified the use of the R-word by saying that she should be judged by the spending which she did NOT include, like significantly more money for housing and transportation – you know, the things that Canada’s mayors were actually asking for.
As usual, I went all the way to the back of the budget document to review the indexes, notably the economic projections that influence the longer-term income and spending trends of the federal government. In short, the deficit for the next fiscal year is $10 billion higher than in the fall projections because economic growth has slowed significantly. Higher support and interest payments, coupled with new spending initiatives are responsible for that gap. Previously the Liberals used the debt-to-GDP ratio (which was supposed to be falling) rather than the deficit itself as their fiscal anchor. That anchor has been decoupled and thrown overboard, as that ratio is projected to remain at or above 40% out to 2027-28. Even under the most optimistic economic scenario, the ratio only drops to 38.6% at the end of the projection period. Just to give readers a frame of reference, we were heading below 30% at the end of the Harper era. Freeland tells Canadians that we have the lowest debt-to-GDP ratio of the G7. That’s like saying that we are the least-dirty dog after playing in the mud – it still needs cleaning up.
What was most interesting is where the increases in tax revenues are coming from – mostly from individuals, not corporations. Personal income tax receipts were $206.8 billion in 2022-23, rising to $257.9 billion in 2027-28, an increase of 24.7%. Corporate tax revenues were $78.8 billion in 2022-23, rising to $93.1 billion by 2027-28, an increase of 18.1%. The tax burden remains squarely on the backs of individuals, in spite of the rhetoric that this government is out to support the middle class and those trying hard to join it. Why is corporate tax revenue growth so tepid if so much effort is being placed on supporting the industries of the future, the value-added green economy? Where is the prosperity for business that the targeted incentives are supposed to generate for Canadians? We are essentially playing catch up to the American green economic plan put forward by Joe Biden, but we do not have the same vital manufacturing and technology base to make the most of it.
We could make the most of our oil and gas assets and use the tax revenues generated by getting our resources to market to be even more aggressive in our funding of the green transition, but coupling those policies together is a physical anathema to current Liberal dogma. When Pierre Poilievre talks about using Canada’s natural resources to favour our energy independence, the long-term effect would generate greater funds to commit to eventually moving away from the carbon economy. I would argue that if we did a better job of extracting oil and gas today, while reducing the carbon footprint of every BTU taken from the ground, it would accelerate the green transition. No one in the top echelons of the civil service seems to be putting that argument into the policy options presented to cabinet. It is within that context that Premiere Danielle Smith of Alberta packages her anti-Ottawa policies and public rants.
In financial circles, there is a saying, “it doesn’t matter until it does.” We can continue along the path of heavy spending, pet projects, NDP-induced indulgences and resource strangulation until suddenly, taxpayers, corporations, and, most importantly, our debtholders are going to take notice. Just like in 1994-95, we will face an austerity crunch necessary to restore our fiscal credibility in world markets. I sure hope those green initiatives will be ready to pay off by then, but I have my doubts because of who is making those choices at the top.
