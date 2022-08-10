The Task Force on Linguistic Policy was founded a little over a year ago, by a group of concerned Quebecers who were aghast at the introduction of new language laws in the forms of Bill 96 and the new federal official languages law, reintroduced as Bill C-13.
Like an infant, the Task Force learned to crawl before it could walk, but has grown in leaps and bounds. At present, it has thousands of followers in social media and has amassed over $30,000 in contributions, money that has been used effectively in advertising campaigns and to develop a profile in the Quebec media.
From the beginning, The Task Force stood for principles. In an op-ed published a year ago, we emphasized “the only way to create a better society is through dialogue and protection of the rights of all, not through the imposition of laws that reduce access, diminish rights or create barriers between people.”
In the past year, the Task Force has given dozens of interviews in the English and French news media, undertaken detailed research into the impact of Bill 96 and C-13, and issued regular news releases. We presented briefs to the QCGN hearings into Bill 96 when we were shut out of the National Assembly hearings. We produced an advertisement that satirized the Impératif Français’ mean-spirited ads suggesting Anglophones don’t speak French. And we have articulated a clear Mission and Vision statement outlining our objectives and philosophy.
In our sophomore year, we will fight Bill 96 tooth and nail by pointing out its inconsistencies and by challenging the law in court. There are currently several lawyers who have expressed an interest in doing this. We will also be challenging Bill C-13, which offers an approach to language rights that benefits minority francophone communities elsewhere, but leaves Anglophone Quebecers out in the cold.
An effective campaign against the most egregious aspects of both laws must be undertaken in a strategic way. This means focusing on the ways these laws affect individuals. As a grassroots, non-profit organization, the Task Force is well suited to this challenge, and can access the Court Challenges program for funding.
For example, we envisage working in concert with key groups to challenge sections of Bill 96 concerning: health and social services delivery; education, notably CEGEP teachers; municipal governments, where bilingual communities must draft resolutions to keep their status; and new Quebecers, whose capacity to communicate with the government in English will be threatened after only six months.
In each of these efforts, we seek to work with the Quebec Community Groups Network or any other similar organizations, to complement the work they are doing.
As an old advertisement used to say, “Our Strength is people.” We rely on volunteers and personal contributions from individuals, as we are not supported by government funds. This gives us greater latitude to say and do as we like. When we speak, we speak forcefully. We are not the tribune of the powerful: we are a voice for the voiceless.
To that end, we are reaching out to all Quebecers, to hear how they have been directly affected by Bill 96. We will take their stories and match them with legal challenges, as well as publicizing them extensively in the media. This will put the lie to the Legault government’s misleading campaign claiming Bill 96 will have no impact on our community.
We will only succeed if we use the courts of both public opinion and justice to show how detrimental Bill 96 is to Quebec’s social fabric. We cannot wait; as we move into our second year, the Task Force is ready to support anyone who will fight this law. Our cause is just, and our time is now.
Andrew Caddell is the President of the Task Force on Linguistic Policy.
