The callous killing of George Floyd last May brought police brutality and abuse to the fore, not only in the United States but also here in Canada, leading to a growing chorus of voices calling for change. Those calls have persisted, and the troubling story of Mamadi Fara Camara only underscores why there is no time to waste.
This is not just a story of a Black Muslim man baselessly accused and arrested by police that can be brushed off as an isolated failure of the system. It is a story of how our law enforcement system can drastically alter the life of an innocent, law abiding, hard-working man, a husband with twins on the way, and a well accomplished doctoral student respected among his peers at École Polytechnique — and whether he would have gone through what he went through if he were white.
Even after the news cycle moves on, it is a story that should continue to disturb all of us across Quebec and Canada and further motivate our insistence that things need to change, and fast. Camara was quickly charged with attempted murder of a Montreal police officer, and then spent six nights in detention before his release on Feb. 3, after a video emerged that reportedly showed events unfold in a manner contrary to the charges made against him. All we really know is that Camara was given a ticket by a police officer on Jan. 28. The same officer was attacked shortly thereafter, and Camara was determined to be the suspect. How an innocent man could be detained by the Montreal police and charged by Monteal’s prosecutor without any clear reason remains a mystery.
Systemic racism is not just a concern within police, but across all institutions that impact the public. At the outset of this matter, a number of human rights groups, including the National Council of Canadian Muslims, the Black Muslim Initiative, among many others, demanded an independent investigation to determine the circumstances that precipitated Camara’s arrest and subsequent criminal charges.
On Feb. 9, Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault appointed Quebec Superior Court Justice Louis Dionne to conduct an independent inquiry into the wrongful arrest of Camara. However, it’s limited in scope, will not look at the case through the lens of racial profiling, and is not a mechanism for accountability. It most likely will not lead to any real change in policy within Montreal police.
What happened to Camara should force us to be thinking about how we continue to allow such systemic racism to exist in our institutions. Unfortunately, it’s hard to maintain hope that things will change considering that Premier François Legault continues to reject the existence of systemic racism.
It’s clear we need widespread reform that begins with top leadership acknowledging that systemic racism is real and exists. Montreal police and most police services across Canada have yet to acknowledge and address systemic racism in policing. We need to see more examples like the Ontario Human Rights Commission memorandum of understanding with an Ontario police service to voluntarily agree to legally binding recommendations to end systemic racism and discrimination in policing and rebuild transparency and trust.
Montreal police have apologized to Camara. But Camara and his family deserve accountability and transparency.
Camara is not the first or last victim of the failures in the Montreal police service and justice system rooted in systemic racism. Comprehensive change in policing organizational culture, policies, directives, practices and procedures that ultimately marginalize and impact the black community and other racialized groups is needed.
It’s on Quebecers and all Canadians to make sure Camara’s experience isn’t in vain and helps propel necessary reform.
Yusuf Faqiri is the Quebec director of public affairs for the National Council of Canadian Muslims and the founder of the JusticeForSoli Campaign.
