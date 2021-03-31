Quebec’s education system has been both berated and lauded. Almost everyone has an opinion on the province’s primary and secondary schools. Sometimes the most vocal commentators’ only credentials are that they, themselves, were once students or they have children who currently are in the system. Political parties often use education as a fodder to garner support. What, though, is the state of education in Quebec? How can it actually be measured?
Although some are mesmerized by the Fraser Institute’s rankings, the think tank’s assessments are limited in their scope. Rankings are tied specifically to academic performance. Important variables such as broader social concomitants and long term educational retention – that is, pursuing post-secondary studies. Also missing from the Fraser rankings are international comparisons.
Possibly most revealing of Quebec’s educational performance are the results of the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) compiled by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). The PISA measures the extent to which young people have integrated knowledge and skills essential for participating in modern society. Much more than the Fraser rankings, it opens the door for analyzing the variance of achievement across social and economic groups.
In terms of overall “Education and Skills”, Quebec received a grade of “C”, putting it on par with the Netherlands and Germany. B.C., Ontario and Alberta surpassed Quebec earning “B’s”.
In terms of math and science, Canada ranked “above average” in OECD countries. Among Canadian provinces Quebec ranked first in math. In “high level reading skills” Quebec scored a “B”, trailing again, B.C., Ontario and Alberta.
Quebec scored poorly with only C’s and D’s in how adults perform in literacy, numeracy and problem-solving skills. Conversely, in terms of high school and college attainment, Quebec earned an “A”. It’s likely that a heavily subsidized CEGEP system explains the “college” element of this.
The OECD used nine criteria to measure whether youth “have the skills needed to succeed”. On all of these, except one, Quebec received “A’s” or “B’s”. The glaring exception was “high-level science skills” where Quebec garnered only a “D”. These mostly positive results bode well for the job market. The shortcoming in science, though, could have implications for innovation and competitiveness.
Quebec is the highest scoring province in “student resilience”. This PISA criterion measures the proportion of students who, although possessing a disadvantaged socioeconomic background, score well on the OECD’s math test. The Conference Board of Canada asserts that this is also a measure of equality and mobility. Perhaps this bears evidence of the impact of some of the Quiet Revolution’s social programmes.
Although the PISA gave Quebec an “A” for high school “attainment”, current numbers generated within Quebec and Canada identify the province’s high school “completion” rate as being the lowest in Canada. What’s more, Quebec trails Saskatchewan, the second worst province in this regard, by a full eight percent! The U.S.’s lowest completion rate was in the District of Columbia. Quebec’s rate was, nonetheless, four percent below D.C’s. In the U.S., graduation rates are more underpinned by poverty. In Quebec, alternately, this rate seems to be related more to gender, language and disability. For example, in this province, only half of boys graduate within five years of starting their secondary studies.
Beyond the laudatory and condemning pronouncements of the political arena, Quebec’s educational system seems to square quite well with other jurisdictions within Canada and beyond. The PISA was able to quantify this over the years 2000 and 2018. This study shows, in many cases, correlations between a variety of outcomes and deep-rooted social realities and programmes. The province’s very high drop-out rate is an exception to an otherwise positive profile. Unfortunately, this one important factor could impede much.
Jeff Itcush is a High School Teacher and former President of the Federation of Teachers of Jewish Schools
