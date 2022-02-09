Last week was the 20th commemoration of the murder of Wall Street Journal writer Daniel Pearl. He was beheaded by Jihadi barbarians in Karachi, Pakistan. Slaughtered like cattle. His killer pulled his hair back exposing his neck, and sliced through skin, veins, arteries, gristle,muscle and bone until his body fell away.
His “crime”? He was a Jew. All this his murderers videotaped. In that tape, just before the blade violated him, Daniel proclaimed, “My mother is Jewish. My father is Jewish. I am a Jew.”
In March 2007, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, at a military hearing in Guantanamo Bay, admitted that he had personally beheaded Pearl. UCLA Prof. Judea Pearl, Daniel’s father, said, “Civilized society, so it seems, is so numbed by violence that it has lost its gift to be disgusted by evil.”
As we seek the tools to fight back against all the horrors that are committed around the globe almost daily, perhaps those words should guide us. Let us never become so numbed that we become immune “to be disgusted by evil.” Let us analyze less. Let us simply resolve to revive our courage to loathe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.