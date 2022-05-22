The commander of US forces in Vietnam, General Westmorland, once complained after the withdrawal that he was never given the latitude and firepower required to subdue the Viet Cong and ensure victory. I suspect that the Russian military leadership is feeling the same way. After all, they could have thrust into Kyiv early in the war, bombed the government buildings, decapitated the government and ensured organizational disarray. The Russians could also have decimated countless other cities the way they destroyed Mariupol, yet they exhibited restraint. Putin must have recognized that if he wanted to govern the entirety of Ukraine, he could not reduce it to ashes. The current campaign to control the east and create a land bridge to Transnistria is a consolation prize from which he can regroup for an ultimate thrust against the rest of the country later, should he remain in control of Russia’s government.
His unwillingness to lay waste to the country contrasts with the senseless killing of civilians, the bombing of non-military targets and the terrorisation of innocent refugees, all of which qualify as war crimes. My assessment is that he is afraid to so grossly offend his remaining nominal allies like China and India that he has held back, because a no-holds barred blitzkrieg of Ukraine would certainly result in those states severing their economic ties with Russia under international pressure. So now the question becomes how Putin can claim victory and remain in power under the growing pressure from the Ukrainian military and its resupply from the West, notably the United States.
The West claims that it is supplying weapons that are defensive in nature. There is no such thing as an inherently defensive weapon, it all depends in how the weapon is being used in the context of the war. For example, Canada is sending four powerful Howitzers (artillery) to Ukraine. If those weapons are used to shell oncoming Russian tanks, then they are being used defensively. If they are positioned along the border with Russia and bombard positions within Russian territory, then this can be construed as an offensive deployment. This explains why Russia considers the rearmament of Ukraine to be offensive in nature and makes all of those involved in those efforts to be fair targets, since there is no guarantee that these weapons will be used purely in a defensive nature. When Poland offered Ukraine a series of Soviet-era MIG-29 aircraft, the US refused to touch them, because the Biden administration understands that powerful aircraft allow for the projection of power and are not a defensive weapon per se. Those MIGs may ultimately make it to Ukraine, but not with any facilitation from the US.
The key battle will be for Odessa. Mariupol and its port are now in Russian hands and are unlikely to be recovered by Ukraine in any peace deal since the city is so close to the breakaway eastern provinces. Odessa must be saved for Ukraine to preserve its seaport and prevent it from becoming a landlocked nation. All available resources and intelligence must be deployed to prevent Russia from completing its land bridge to Transnistria, bordering Moldova, a sliver of a region filled with Russian sympathisers who would be willing to join the fight against Ukraine.
What if Russian successes of recent days are stalled or reversed by the influx of arms from the West? Russian leaders, including foreign minister Lavrov, have raised the possibility of the use of nuclear weapons and a broader conflict if Moscow is not successful with conventional weaponry. The West has not taken this threat very seriously, at least publicly. I think that Putin views this conflict as existential to Russia and would not rule out the use of a single tactical nuclear weapon if Russian fortunes turn negative in the war. I do not believe that we currently understand the mental construct that Putin has created around this war and the desperation to win it, at all costs. If Putin chose to destroy a critical rail distribution centre through which foreign arms were passing, using a nuclear device would render it off limits due to the radiation and severely hamper the resupply effort. If the resulting fallout drifted into NATO territory, would this be considered an incursion worthy of Article 5 and a widening of the war to include direct NATO involvement? If Putin saw that he was losing the war, would he risk a wider war in Europe to extract even broader concessions from the West, the alternative being a third world war? A few months ago, this kind of conjecture would have been fantasy, or insanity, but now no scenarios are off the table. The battle for Odessa will tell us which way this war will go within the next month, and the security of the world hinges on the outcome.
