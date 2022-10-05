September 8th, 2022: a day I will likely never forget. I was in Berlin at the 25th International Metropolis Conference on migration and mobility when I heard the news: Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II passed away, surrounded by her family, at her beloved Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
We all knew the Queen was aging and perhaps frail in recent months, but her departure still seems unreal. She’s been a presence in the lives of most Canadians for their entire lives. Of course, she’s on our bank notes, coins, stamps and much more. We basically saw her every single day… unassuming yet always present.
Since my appointment to the Senate, I’ve become increasingly more aware of the role of the Monarchy in our parliamentary democracy. In Canada, the power to govern is vested in the Crown, but is entrusted to the government to exercise on behalf and in the interest of the people. As such, the Queen or the King – whoever reigns at any particular time – does not rule or govern the country, but remains a fundamental part of our parliamentary democracy, embodies our collective values as a people, and provides us with a sense of identity, belonging and pride.
Regardless of your position on the Monarchy or the Queen, we can all appreciate and sympathize with the fact that a family has lost a loved one. The pain, sorrow and sadness are equally devastating whether she was a queen or not. To our new King and his family, I extend my deepest condolences to the Royal Family on the passing of their beloved matriarch.
Elizabeth II was Queen of Canada, and it was no secret that she felt “at home” when she visited our great nation. Of her more than 20 official visits to Canada, the one that I remember most fondly was in 1976. I still remember her appearance at the Games of the 21st Olympiad in Montreal. I was only 14 years old. Perhaps I was too young at the time to fully comprehend the significance of her presence, but when she officially declared the Games open, in French, I felt a sense of pride and appreciation for what she stood for and for her unwavering commitment to our people.
Indeed, for seventy years, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has been a constant, stabilizing presence in our lives, and a voice of reason, strength, and resolve. Her reign was characterized by her grace, dignity, and dedication to public service. I firmly believe she served Canada well and thank her for her enduring admiration and dedication to our nation.
She will remain an inspiration for me and many others who shared her values and cherished her altruistic commitment to the betterment of her citizens. One such example, as Prime Minister Mulroney pointed out at the Commemorative Ceremony I attended in Ottawa last week, was her role in the liberation of Nelson Mandela and the destruction of the evil system of Apartheid. Canada and the Crown were keenly aligned on this matter and that “triumph” would never have taken place according to Mr. Mulroney had it not been for Her Majesty’s “discreet, brilliant, and generous guidance and unerring instinct” for the victory Commonwealth nations all sought.
When my parents immigrated in 1962, Canada was viewed as a land of hope and opportunity. It was a young and vibrant country; a prosperous democracy modeled on the British Westminster system; and a nation characterized by its stability and growing influence on the world stage. I thank my parents for choosing Canada and for taking the oath of Canadian citizenship all those years ago, when they swore to be faithful and bear true allegiance to Her Majesty. In many respects, she epitomized everything my family was seeking when they left their motherland. Her Majesty was there every step of the way as we grew into a modern, burgeoning, and dynamic 21st-century nation.
Nearly sixty years later, I, too, would pledge to be faithful and bear true allegiance to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth when I was summoned to the Senate of Canada. It truly was an honour to serve under Her Majesty’s reign and I will continue to humbly serve the Crown and His Majesty King Charles III on behalf of all Canadians.
I know the world will miss her dearly, but I am also confident that our new king will continue her legacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.