Since the advent of the pandemic, many have alluded to an out-migration of residents from Montreal. This has been the focus of several media stories and casual conversation. Is it real? Is it just a Montreal thing? Why could it be happening?
Historically, there has been a consistent trend to migrate from rural areas to urban. This was global. In Quebec, this started, in a pronounced way, in the late nineteenth century. This corresponded with industrialization, as in other parts of the world. In 1851, a mere 15 percent of Quebec’s population lived in urban centres. By 1931, this quadrupled to 60 percent. As of 2016, urban dwellers account for nearly 80 percent of Quebec’s population.
According to Statistics Canada, Montreal experienced an out-migration of nearly 25,000 people between July 2019 and July 2020. In Toronto, this number was 50,000 for the same period. Other Canadian cities have also been part of this trend. People are relocating to smaller municipalities surrounding Montreal. As is the case in other Canadian centres, the vast majority of those leaving are under the age of 45. Some experts contend that this trend was already established before the pandemic. Real estate agents have noticed a consistent uptick in interest in rural areas in the Eastern Townships, the Laurentians and smaller towns outside of Montreal. But what’s behind it all?
Since the pandemic necessitated working remotely from home, the definition of what constitutes a “good home” has changed. Working remotely has been the most direct catalyst in this transformation. Previously, the proximity of the domicile from work was a key variable in selecting a home. If a long commute could be curtailed, sacrifices could be made in size, aesthetics and cost. If the commute is no longer a burden, these elements no longer need to be foregone.
For many couples and families, the challenge in working from home in a constricted setting underscored the value added in having a larger residence, albeit further from the previous workplace. What can be purchased in Montreal for $500,000 compared to what is on offer in the hinterland are a world of difference in terms of size, aesthetics and cost. What have been considered “summer houses” or “secondary homes” are now being viewed as permanent year-round residences. Natural landscapes, that are few and far between in the city, are added assets.
Then there are the cost considerations. Realtors have commented that the dearth of inventory in the Montreal market, has hastened price jumps and bidding wars. These claims aren’t exaggerated. Despite a Covid-battered economy, home prices for Montreal are projected to rise by six percent in 2021. Between January 2020 and January 2021, Montreal’s average home prices have increased by 16.6 percent. Montreal’s average home price is $434,200. Such prices have become prohibitive, especially for younger home buyers. They are a disincentive for younger home buyer to purchase in Montreal. Accordingly, they are searching in the suburbs and beyond.
Millennials’ attitudes regarding housing are having an impact throughout the entire Canadian real estate market. The group tends to prefer larger spaces than those afforded by compact condos in denser urban centres. Again, there is a push to the suburbs and further to secure more spacious detached homes. Surveys of this cohort show that even though they have been hesitant to purchase, they are, intrinsically, the most interested in buying. Given inflated prices, acquired debt loads and their preference for detached homes, Montreal is less of a targeted location. A Homes.Com survey revealed that proximity to things like lifestyle activities and work figure prominently in this group’s home selection. Now that working remotely is a reality, the entire “ideal location” formula has been reworked. Suburban and rural areas offer lifestyle activities, detached homes, a larger inventory and prices that are more attractive.
One could also add the push factor of Montreal’s infrastructure issues to the list.
Although real estate prices mimic a burgeoning market, people are leaving Montreal. Some of the reasons they are leaving are the very same ones that explain the market’s current robust veneer. It would be hard not to argue that the pandemic has not placed vortexes beneath its surface though.
Jeff Itcush is a High School Teacher and former President of the Federation of Teachers of Jewish Schools
