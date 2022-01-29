As I listen to the news coverage and politicians’ statements - in French and English - on today’s fifth anniversary of the tragedy in Quebec City, I am struck by one thing...the constant repetition by supposedly educated people of how "violence based on beliefs is foreign to Quebec and Canada." Either they don't know history or they choose to ignore it. Either way they mislead the public into a childlike, intellectual paralysis.
We are no worse or better than other western societies that have suffered violence. As much as Quebec was the mother of Canada's enlightenment in the 19th and early 20th centuries with Papineau,Lafontaine,Cartier and Laurier much of the 20th century was a different story indeed. For much of the past hundred years our history has been driven not just by the heirs of the enlightened tradition such as Godbout, Harvey, Lesage, Gérin-Lajoie and Trudeau, but just as much by the racism of Abbé Groulx, the violent blue-shirt Nazis of Adrien Arcand, La Grande Noirceur of Duplessis using the Padlock Law against Jehovah's Witnesses and others , the terrorist bombings of the FLQ leaving dozens of victims with their body parts in the streets of Montreal, the strangulation murder of Pierre Laporte, the killing of W/O Patrice Vincent and the institutionalized prejudice of ethno-nationalist rulers and regulations that have solidified in the minds of many the notion that any who are not "de souche" are somehow "les autres" worthy of nothing but contempt.
Let us mourn the tragedy, but let us stop playing the innocents and cringing about violence all the time. Kumbaya won't cut it. Vigilance will. We're in a dangerous, dark world. But let us stop the fiction that the rest of the world is dirty and we are pure. And let's stop tolerating the intolerable.
