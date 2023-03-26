The CAQ got lucky last week bringing down a budget that had an 18-hour news cycle, eclipsed by the U.S. banking crisis and President Biden’s visit to Ottawa. it promised to cut taxes as part of their 2022 election campaign and they followed through, reducing the two middle class tax rates by a full percentage point each. This is the largest Quebec tax cut ever and seeks to close the gap against rates in Ontario, our primary competitor for investment. Finance Minister Girard reminded his critics that Quebecers are the most highly taxed individuals in North America, and he is hoping that the government will get some revenue back from the local spending of their tax savings.
The Liberals complained that reducing the contributions to the Generations Fund is the most expensive way of providing relief to taxpayers, since the return on the fund’s investments exceeded the cost of servicing our debt. Quebec Solidaire noted that taxpayers earning less than $20,000 per year got a paltry $8 in savings, but conveniently neglected to mention that most of those contributors pay little or no tax to begin with. Overall, the broad middle class come out as winners, which is rare for a Quebec budget.
At least the tax reductions are not inflationary, since they do not involve stimulative direct-payment measures like the ones coming in the federal budget soon to be announced. Note that the Conseil du Patronat, Quebec’s largest employer group, also argued against the tax cut in favour of further reducing our deficit, expected at $4-5 billion in the coming two fiscal years. In comparison, Ontario is projecting a surplus as early as 2024-25, possibly earlier if they do not spend from their contingency funds. The CAQ is not the first government to reduce taxes regardless of advice to the contrary – the Conservatives under Prime Minister Harper reduced the GST from 7% to 5% following an election promise to do so, even though consumption taxes are the most efficient revenue raisers in the taxation toolbox.
The CAQ wanted a short news cycle for this budget and got it via competing current events. They can focus in the weeks ahead on improved education, health care and environmental spending and contour the message to their advantage. There is no election to be concerned about, and Premier Legault just got a present from Trudeau and Biden with the closure of the Roxham Road crossing that allowed up to 1,500 refugees a day to cross into Quebec, with no compensation for handling them.
Tax cuts are supposed to make Quebec more attractive for individual and corporate investment. If that’s the case, then 1% income tax bracket reductions are not going to overcome challenges of our own creation. Our continued infrastructure spending deficit and perpetual reconstruction challenges create a disincentive to locate within the greater Montreal area, and Mme. Plante has voiced her displeasure publicly. Montreal remains the motor of the Quebec economy and Bill 96 has created serious barriers to attracting international talent due to language restrictions for business communication and access to schooling. The leader of the PQ, Paul St. Pierre Plamondon, is now attacking funding for McGill’s renovation of the former Royal Victoria Hospital, arguing that the investment should go to francophone universities instead. Attacking Montreal’s only world-renowned university is no way to create a positive socio-economic climate to propel Quebec forward. Do we want to sustain our reputation as the most successful bilingual (yes, I said it) city in the world, or do we want to content ourselves with being a quaint mildly European-flavoured destination for cruise ships? The treatment of Montreal has gone from benign neglect or disinterest under Liberal governments to practical cultural disdain under the CAQ. No amount of tax reduction is going to change that.
There are plenty of economic data points to measure a decline in investment, employment and personal consumption, but there is no way to measure what has been diverted elsewhere due to a loss in overall attractiveness versus competing jurisdictions. Anyone walking around central Toronto today can see what 50 years of sub-optimal political and economic decisions in Quebec built for the benefit of our neighbours to the west. We need to think with clearer heads if we want to avoid another half-century of relative decline, ideological satisfaction is not going to create the wealth to tax to fill our potholes.
