Since 2019, it has been illegal (Bill 21) in Quebec for a person to wear a kippah or a hijab or a cross while working as a judge, a police officer, or a teacher. Since 2022, representatives of the state, a term that has been interpreted to include civil servants, crown lawyers, and doctors, are compelled by law (Bill 96) to communicate in French unless they are interacting with a tourist from outside the province, an immigrant who has been living in Quebec for no longer than six months, or a “historic anglophone,” a vague term that few can define but that is generally thought to describe a person who has attended (and who can provide proof of attending) an English-language elementary or high school in Canada.
And recently, Amira Elghawaby, the newly appointed federal representative to fight Islamophobia, was making the rounds to meet Quebec’s political leaders to explain some of the comments she made four years ago in an opinion piece that criticized the law that banned the displays of religious symbols while at work in certain jobs. Referring in that piece to a poll at the time that showed that the overwhelming majority of Quebecers who claimed to support the law also held negative views about Muslims, Ms. Elghawaby wrote, “Unfortunately, the majority of Quebecers appear to be swayed not by the rule of law, but by anti-Muslim sentiment.”
The province’s political leadership was quick to condemn her comment, and quick to demand that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau withdraw Ms. Elghawaby’s nomination to be the federal point-person on Islamophobia. Accusing Ms. Elghawaby of being insensitive to the feelings of Quebecers by appearing to suggest that most people who supported that law were influenced by anti-Muslim sentiments, these leaders went on to inform her that Quebecers were not Islamophobic.
To make their case, they might have pointed to the time when the Premier of Quebec declared “I don’t think there is Islamophobia in Quebec,” or the time when this same Premier suggested that it would be “suicidal” for the province to welcome more immigrants, or when he warned that increased immigration levels would lead to greater “violence” and “extremism” in the province. Quebecers were not Islamophobic, these leaders insisted to Ms. Elghawaby, they were simply defending the province’s cherished values of secularism. If Ms. Elghawaby needed proof of the province’s cherished secular values, they might have added, she need only visit Mount Royal Park in the heart of Montreal to look up at the 100-foot-tall steel cross that looks out over the city and that is illuminated at night with 158 LED lights.
The spectacle of these mostly white men lecturing Ms. Elghawaby—who wears a hijab and is the designated federal representative on Islamophobia—on what it means to live in a modern and secular society, on how hurtful her comments were to French-speaking Quebecers, on how she should apologize for her careless use of words, and on the many ways that a ban on the hijab is not Islamophobic, was certainly galling. But none of this should have come as a surprise to anyone who has been paying attention to what has been taking place in Quebec of late.
What has been happening in Quebec over the last few years has been the casual stripping away of the rights enjoyed by minorities under the guise of strengthening the position of the French-speaking majority in the province. By declaring the French-language to be threatened in the sea of English-speaking North America, and by announcing that Quebec culture is under threat by members of minority groups who refuse to abide by the dress code of the majority, this overwhelmingly French-speaking province has given itself permission to act as if it were a minority in order to justify the stripping away of rights of any minority group within its provincial boundaries.
Having declared itself to be a minority on this continent—and a threatened minority at that—the French-speaking population of Quebec can thus declare that any criticism directed at the laws it enacts to shore up its supposedly precarious position to be evidence of Quebec-bashing or proof that “others” simply do not understand the special needs of the French-speaking population.
What has been taking place in Quebec over the last few years has been taking place in other places, as well. When French-speaking Quebecers declare that they are an embattled minority that is under siege by forces intent on weakening their hold on power, they are acting in much the same way as majority groups are acting in other places. When white men, for example, denounce the “woke mobs” that are purportedly intent upon making them aware of their privilege or to feel guilty about the sins of their history, these members of majority groups turn to the instruments of the state to preserve their political power.
When members of a majority can at once declare that they are an embattled group as well as turn to the levers of the state (which they control by virtue of the fact that they are members of a majority group) to shore up their position, everybody should be concerned and should speak out.
But few people appear to be all that worried about what has been going on in Quebec over the last few years. And fewer still appear willing to speak out. One of the reasons for this is that the near constant reminders from the province’s French-speaking majority that its language and culture are imperiled has had a chilling effect, dissuading anyone from speaking out lest they be accused of not understanding the special needs of the province.
In truth, there is not much that can be done about these two laws. They were passed in the provincial legislature and with large majorities. Majorities tend to make sure that whatever they are doing is perfectly consistent with the law. This is easily done when one is in charge of writing the law. Just another perk of controlling the instruments of power. Not bad for an embattled minority.
Jeffery Vacante is an Assistant Professor in the Department of History at the University of Western Ontario. He is the author of National Manhood and the Creation of Modern Quebec as well as numerous articles on the history of nationalism in Quebec.
