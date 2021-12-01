In this year’s municipal election in the town of Hampstead, four seats out of six council seats were available for consideration. For the town of Hampstead this was an unusually competitive race: nine candidates were running for the four seats, of which three candidates were returning council members, and one empty seat.
The competitive aspect of this election was initiated by the incumbent mayor as he sponsored a slate of four new candidates to run for council seats, not so subtly trying to dislodge current members from Town Council. This strategy on the part of the mayor, made it a challenge not only for independent candidates, but started the "us versus them" political environment that lasted throughout the entire campaign. In summary, four candidates were brought forth by the mayor, three were returning councillors, and two were independent, myself and Angela Rapoport.
We should all ask ourselves if is this what voters expect in municipal politics. It has been said that the soul of civic politics lies in its diversity, independent representation that is not influenced by either a group, or an individual. This year’s election was certainly not the case. When you decide to run a slate of candidates, it’s understood that they are all running on the same platform, or at the very least are on the same page on major issues. Again, in order for the best ideas to rise to the top, a municipality needs different ideas, different perspectives. It needs people to challenge the Mayor and each other. A municipality needs independent thinkers to create checks and balances within the system. This past November, voters were given the option of party politics: the Mayor’s side, the councillors’ sides and the voice of two truly independent candidates whose message required a larger megaphone to be heard amongst all the banter.
Is this what civic politics has become and is this what the average citizen wants in their representatives? We each ran a campaign as independent candidates with a platform based on listening to ideas and suggestions from all the voters, determined not to be swayed by the power of party politics. We were very well received by our fellow residents, and in both our races, came out with strong showings. In Steve’s seat, he garnered over 30% of the votes in a tightly contested three-way race which was initiated by one of the Mayor’s early followers whom he had endorsed. Steve was told from the beginning that three-way races never work out well for the rookies but he had already made a decision and when the third person entered the race, he was determined to move forward with all the strength he could bring to the campaign. In Angela’s case, running against one of the Mayor’s hand-picked candidates, she obtained over 40% of the vote, a strong showing for her, working completely independently, meeting one resident at a time, gaining their trust one by one.
We both visited over 1,000 apartments and homes, we spoke to hundreds of voters over the space of five weeks, and all with limited budgets and no media support. We discovered a plethora of issues that need to be resolved within our town (security, urban planning, public works, tenants rights); we had an incredible experience and made many new acquaintances along the way. We came out of the experience richer and more connected to our neighbours and our Town. We would recommend this journey to all those that have a passion to get involved and make their community a better place for all.
The results rested in the hands of the electorate. The turnout was exceptional this year; 45% of eligible voters came out to vote for Town Council. We are convinced that this year in particular, because of several “hot button” issues, voters were actively engaged, organized, and determined to make their voices heard. Never underestimate the power of the electorate, for in the end, all the elected officials work for them. It is the voters that put the councillors in their seats, and it is up to each councillor to prove that they are worthy of that trust.
We are proud to say that democracy prevailed in our Town. The mayor was not re-elected; a clear message that the citizens wanted a change at the top. All previous councillors were returned to represent the voters and the one un-pledged seat was won by someone endorsed by the Mayor. The election was run with integrity and without outside influence. Through it all we have gained an increased interest and respect for our municipal politics, and we look forward to participating, along with other residents, in citizen-led committees that will work with the Town Council on moving important issues forward in the name of all residents.
